Kitchen is King: Data Shows Top Seasonal Remodeling Priorities

"At Delta Faucet, we understand the kitchen is the heart of the home. We continuously strive to innovate our products and technologies to make life easier and meet consumers where they are in terms of design and functionality," said Susan Fisher, vice president of marketing, Delta Faucet. "This survey sheds light on how homeowners feel about their homes during a pivotal time for home improvement, just before summer entertaining begins."

Eighty-nine percent of Americans noted they will host summer parties centered in the kitchen; with summer break in the near future, parents replied they are even more likely than non-parents to host at least one summer gathering at home (96% versus 83%).

Notable key findings the Index revealed include:

Summer Soirees . More than half (61%) host three or more gatherings during a typical summer season.

. More than half (61%) host three or more gatherings during a typical summer season. Fourth of July. Independence Day tops the list as the most kitchen-centric spring or summer holiday (34%), followed by Memorial Day (23%) and Mother's Day (20%).

Independence Day tops the list as the most kitchen-centric spring or summer holiday (34%), followed by Memorial Day (23%) and Mother's Day (20%). Roll Up Your Sleeves. Over half of all consumers (56%) would commit to doing some, if not all, of spring remodeling themselves. Millennials (48%) were more likely to take on some of the project themselves, compared to Gen Xers (40%) and Boomers (31%).

Over half of all consumers (56%) would commit to doing some, if not all, of spring remodeling themselves. Millennials (48%) were more likely to take on some of the project themselves, compared to Gen Xers (40%) and Boomers (31%). Tried and True. While contemporary continues to gain popularity, homeowners aren't ready to go out on a limb when it comes to style. "Traditional" design is the preferred choice (40%), followed by contemporary (34%), which increased slightly when compared to last year's findings (32%).

While kitchen is currently top of mind, the bathroom remains significant with a quarter of homeowners putting the master bath on their to-do list for renovations. For additional information on Delta brand product solutions, visit: deltafaucet.com.

Launched in 2017, the Delta Faucet Homeowner Index tracks renovation, design and purchase habits among today's American homeowners while investigating key seasonal insights. A resource for industry decision makers, from builders and developers to architects and designers, the Index keeps a pulse on consumer behavior as it relates to the home. The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research, an independent research firm, commissioned by Delta Faucet Company. Respondents are comprised of 2,000 U.S. homeowners using an email invitation and an online survey.

There is transformative power at the heart of every Delta® product. From Touch 2 O® Technology that turns faucets on and off with just a touch to H 2 Okinetic® shower technology that provides the feeling of more water without using more water, Delta® products incorporate smart thinking that anticipates people's needs. Paired with beautiful and inspirational design, the Delta® brand is more than just afaucet. A WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Delta Faucet Company is a global organization offering kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, tub and shower systems, toilets and related accessories, selling products in more than 53 countries. For more information, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

