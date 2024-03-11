KITCHENAIDⓇ ANNOUNCES NEW WALL OVENS WITH BUILT-IN AIR FRY TECHNOLOGY

Get the Crisp You Crave with the new KitchenAid® Wall Oven Offerings with Air Fry Mode

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid brand is introducing a new line of product offerings that combine your favorite appliance features in one. The new KitchenAid® Wall Ovens with Air Fry Mode have built in air fry features that use triple heating elements and a fan to circulate hot air around an included air fry basket, crisping and browning food with less oil1. With integrated thermometers, these new KitchenAid offerings remove the guesswork, giving you the results you deserve each time.

"At KitchenAid, we pride ourselves on designing appliances to help everyone make more of their time in the kitchen," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "Our new Wall Ovens pair the cooking technology of Air Fry Mode with thoughtful design details like the SatinGlide™ Roll-Out Extension Rack and Soft Close Doors to bring cooking versatility and elevated design to any kitchen."

The new KitchenAidⓇ Wall Ovens with Air Fry Mode offerings include single, double and combination models:

KITCHENAID® SINGLE WALL OVENS WITH AIR FRY MODE

KOES530P - MSRP $3,099.00

KOES527P - MSRP $3,099.00

KITCHENAID® DOUBLE WALL OVENS WITH AIR FRY MODE

KOED530P - MSRP $4,199.00

KOED527P - MSRP $4,199.00

KITCHENAID® COMBINATION MICROWAVE WALL OVENS WITH AIR FRY MODE

KOEC530P - MSRP $4,599.00

KOEC527P - MSRP $4,599.00

KitchenAid brand's offerings with Air Fry Mode create opportunities to do more with less in the kitchen, all while getting the exact quality and texture you want. Key benefits across a variety of different offerings include:

Air Fry Mode: Uses triple heating elements and a fan to circulate hot air around the included air fry basket, crisping and browning food with less oil 2 .

Uses triple heating elements and a fan to circulate hot air around the included air fry basket, crisping and browning food with less oil . Dishwasher-Safe Air Fry Basket: Allows air to circulate around food as it cooks for crisping and browning and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Allows air to circulate around food as it cooks for crisping and browning and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Even-Heat™ True Convection: Features a unique bow-tie design with heating element and fan that circulates hot air throughout the entire oven, providing optimal temperatures for delicious baked goods, juicy roasts and flavorful vegetables.

Features a unique bow-tie design with heating element and fan that circulates hot air throughout the entire oven, providing optimal temperatures for delicious baked goods, juicy roasts and flavorful vegetables. Integrated Meat Thermometer: Accurately measures the internal temperature of meats or casseroles and communicates with the oven, so you can control whether your roast beef tenderloin comes out rare, medium rare, or medium without ever having to open the oven door.

Accurately measures the internal temperature of meats or casseroles and communicates with the oven, so you can control whether your roast beef tenderloin comes out rare, medium rare, or medium without ever having to open the oven door. PrintShield™ Finish: Resists smudges and fingerprints. The specialized coating for stainless steel is easy to clean with just water and a soft cloth, so you can spend more time cooking and less time cleaning up.

Resists smudges and fingerprints. The specialized coating for stainless steel is easy to clean with just water and a soft cloth, so you can spend more time cooking and less time cleaning up. SatinGlide™ Roll-Out Extension Rack: Makes it easy to cook with large or heavy bakeware. Sure-grip handle and smooth roll-out simplify loading and unloading.

Makes it easy to cook with large or heavy bakeware. Sure-grip handle and smooth roll-out simplify loading and unloading. Self-Close Door: Features specialized hinges that make it easy to shut the oven when your hands are full. Just give the door a nudge, and it will gently close itself.

The new wall oven offerings with Air Fry Mode are available for purchase now at KitchenAid.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1 When compared to deep frying.

