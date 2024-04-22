KITCHENAID® BRAND WOWS FROM THE INSIDE OUT WITH NEW MULTI-DOOR FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR WITH PLATINUM INTERIOR

The Largest Capacity Multi-Door Refrigerator from KitchenAid Brand Pairs a Signature Platinum Interior with Wood-Look Trim and Metallic Accents

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid brand introduces its new Multi-Door French Door Refrigerator, featuring a premium design that was thoughtfully created to make every ingredient easy to find all while fitting into your space effortlessly. The difference is in the details, and this advanced refrigerator features a variety of customization and capacity features to help store and optimize the items in your fridge that you reach for the most.

"At KitchenAid, we always design our appliances with the consumer top of mind, and the new Multi-Door French Door Refrigerator is no exception," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "The wants and needs of consumers are ever changing, but two things remain consistent – storage and style. With this new refrigerator, everything has a spot. You can properly store items at different temperatures and adjust shelf height for taller items, giving you full control in the kitchen. "

Key features of the all-new Multi-Door French Door Refrigerator include:

Signature Platinum Interior: Wows from the inside out with premium craftsmanship and design. Wood-look trim, metallic touchpoints, smoked crisper bins and ultra-bright LED lighting pop against the stunning silver-colored finish.

Wows from the inside out with premium craftsmanship and design. Wood-look trim, metallic touchpoints, smoked crisper bins and ultra-bright LED lighting pop against the stunning silver-colored finish. FreshChill™ Full-Width Refrigerated Drawer: Makes it easy to organize the items you reach for most with removable storage dividers and custom temperature settings for cold drinks, meats & cheeses, assorted items and fruits & vegetables.

Makes it easy to organize the items you reach for most with removable storage dividers and custom temperature settings for cold drinks, meats & cheeses, assorted items and fruits & vegetables. Three-Tier Freezer Drawer with Pizza Pocket: Conveniently organizes frozen foods so they're easy to find. An adjustable storage divider in the lower drawer, pizza pocket and flat-item shelf help keep smaller items from getting lost under larger ones.

Conveniently organizes frozen foods so they're easy to find. An adjustable storage divider in the lower drawer, pizza pocket and flat-item shelf help keep smaller items from getting lost under larger ones. Fast Ice: Increases ice production by up to 30% for 24 hours or until the ice bin reaches full capacity 1 so you're well-prepared when hosting guests.

Increases ice production by up to 30% for 24 hours or until the ice bin reaches full capacity so you're well-prepared when hosting guests. The Largest Capacity Multi-Door Refrigerator from KitchenAid Brand: Provides plenty of room for fresh and frozen ingredients with over 26 cu. ft. capacity.

The new KitchenAid multi-door french door refrigerator is available for purchase now on KitchenAid.com (MSRP $3,999.00).

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1Compared to normal ice production.

