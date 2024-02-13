KITCHENAID® BRAND ANNOUNCES NEW FLUSH DESIGN OFFERINGS WITH MICROWAVES AND DISHWASHERS BUILT FOR SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

The KitchenAid® Over-The-Range Microwave and Dishwasher Offerings with Flush Built-In Design Embrace Duality and Fuel Self-Expression, Creating Opportunity for Endless Exploration in the Kitchen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid brand is once again at the forefront of design, offering new products with flush design that will elevate your kitchen. The new KitchenAid® Multifunction Over-The-Range Microwave Ovens with Flush Built-In Design1 and the KitchenAid® Flush Design Dishwashers offer enhanced features that combine performance, quality and craftsmanship to create extraordinary experiences in the kitchen. The seamless integration of the flush design of these appliances create clean lines and enhance the flow of the room, presenting an unmatched experience and bringing a premium look to your kitchen.

"KitchenAid brand is committed to creating appliances that continue to expand capabilities and elevate design, sparking creativity in the heart of the home," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "The smart features and multifunctionality of the new KitchenAid microwave and dishwasher offerings with flush built-in design were driven by the needs of those who find creativity and connection in the kitchen."

KitchenAid brand's offerings with flush built-in design exemplify design without compromise, so the functionality of the appliance is just as great as it looks. The brand strives to offer products that allow you to customize your home and inspire limitless creativity in the kitchen.

The new KitchenAid® Multifunction Over-the-Range Microwave Oven offerings start with KMMF530 model, which offers the versatility of an air fryer, toaster oven, convection oven, microwave and ventilation hood, all in one space-saving appliance designed for flush installation. Key benefits include:

KITCHENAID® MULTIFUNCTION OVER-THE-RANGE MICROWAVE WITH FLUSH BUILT-IN DESIGN2 ( KMMF530P ) - MSRP $1,224.00

Air Fry Mode : Replaces a countertop air fryer for all of the crisping with none of the clutter. Triple heating elements and a fan circulate hot air around the included air fry basket to crisp and brown food with less oil. 3

: Replaces a countertop air fryer for all of the crisping with none of the clutter. Triple heating elements and a fan circulate hot air around the included air fry basket to crisp and brown food with less oil. Multifunction Oven Modes : Replaces a convection or toaster oven, freeing up counter space by elevating your baking, roasting, broiling and toasting. Triple heating elements and a fan direct heat where it's needed to cook at temperatures up to 450°F.

: Replaces a convection or toaster oven, freeing up counter space by elevating your baking, roasting, broiling and toasting. Triple heating elements and a fan direct heat where it's needed to cook at temperatures up to 450°F. Flush Built-In Design : Provides a seamless and built-in look within a standard 12 ¾" deep cutout.

: Provides a seamless and built-in look within a standard 12 ¾" deep cutout. Turntable-Free Design: Maximizes cooking space for large dishes or multiple items at the same time. A hidden motor circulates microwave heating throughout the entire oven, eliminating the need for a traditional turntable.

Maximizes cooking space for large dishes or multiple items at the same time. A hidden motor circulates microwave heating throughout the entire oven, eliminating the need for a traditional turntable. Smart Appliance: Gives you control over every stage of cooking. Remotely preheat, monitor and control the microwave oven with the KitchenAid™ App or with simple voice commands through your Google Assistant or an Alexa-enabled device, leaving your hands free to create.4

The KMMF730 Multifunction Over-The-Range Microwave model includes all of the benefits of the KMMF530 model, plus dehydrator, bread proofer and infrared sensor modes. Key features include:

KITCHENAID® MULTIFUNCTION OVER-THE-RANGE MICROWAVE WITH INFRARED SENSOR MODES ( KMMF730PPS ) - MSRP $1,259.00

Infrared Sensor Modes: Provides intuitive assistance to smoothly melt chocolate, defrost frozen chicken without cooking the edges and help prevent splatters. Infrared sensors monitor cooking progress and automatically adjust cook time and temperature as needed.

Provides intuitive assistance to smoothly melt chocolate, defrost frozen chicken without cooking the edges and help prevent splatters. Infrared sensors monitor cooking progress and automatically adjust cook time and temperature as needed. Integrated Meat Thermometer: Takes the guesswork out of cooking meat, fish, poultry, casseroles and more just the way you like. It continuously monitors cooking progress and automatically turns the oven off when the desired temperature is reached.

Takes the guesswork out of cooking meat, fish, poultry, casseroles and more just the way you like. It continuously monitors cooking progress and automatically turns the oven off when the desired temperature is reached. Air Fry Mode : Replaces a countertop air fryer for all of the crisping with none of the clutter. Triple heating elements and a fan circulate hot air around the included air fry basket to crisp and brown food with less oil. 5

: Replaces a countertop air fryer for all of the crisping with none of the clutter. Triple heating elements and a fan circulate hot air around the included air fry basket to crisp and brown food with less oil. Multifunction Oven Modes : Replaces a convection or toaster oven, freeing up counter space by elevating your baking, roasting, broiling and toasting. Triple heating elements and a fan direct heat where it's needed to cook at temperatures up to 450°F.

: Replaces a convection or toaster oven, freeing up counter space by elevating your baking, roasting, broiling and toasting. Triple heating elements and a fan direct heat where it's needed to cook at temperatures up to 450°F. Flush Built-In Design: Provides a seamless built-in look within a standard 12 ¾" deep cut out. When closed, the microwave door fits evenly with surrounding cabinet fronts, so your kitchen stands out, not the appliance.

The new KitchenAid® Flush Design Dishwashers turn dirty work into something beautiful as they fit evenly with countertops and cabinetry for a seamless built-in look. Offerings start with the KDTF324 model, which includes:

KITCHENAID® FLUSH DESIGN DISHWASHERS ( KDTF324PPA ) - MSRP $1,299.00

Flush Design: Allows the dishwasher to fit evenly with countertops and cabinetry to help give the kitchen a seamless look and feel.

Allows the dishwasher to fit evenly with countertops and cabinetry to help give the kitchen a seamless look and feel. Panel-Ready Design : Allows you to install a custom front panel and handle over the dishwasher door, helping to create a seamless, custom look with kitchen cabinetry. 6

: Allows you to install a custom front panel and handle over the dishwasher door, helping to create a seamless, custom look with kitchen cabinetry. Door-Open Dry System: Automatically opens after the cycle to allow hot air out and fresh air to circulate within, making it KitchenAid brand's most energy efficient dry system. 7

Automatically opens after the cycle to allow hot air out and fresh air to circulate within, making it KitchenAid brand's most energy efficient dry system. Triple Filtration System: Uses three levels of filtration to remove food particles during the wash and rinse cycles. This ensures clean water circulates through the wash arms and onto dishes, even with dirty cookware.

The KitchenAid® Flush Design Dishwasher KDTF924 model, includes all of the benefits of the KDTF324 model, as well as:

KITCHENAID® FLUSH DESIGN DISHWASHERS ( KDTF924PPA )- MSRP $1,899.00

FreeFlex™ Fit Third Level Rack : Features deep, angled design allowing 30% more capacity 8 . Designated wash jets clean items in the rack while a removable utensil tray with specialized coating helps repel water for fast drying.

: Features deep, angled design allowing 30% more capacity . Designated wash jets clean items in the rack while a removable utensil tray with specialized coating helps repel water for fast drying. Adjustable Rows in Middle and Lower Racks : Adjustable racks fold down to make room for dishes in a variety of shapes and sizes like roasting pans, serving bowls, colanders and dutch ovens.

: Adjustable racks fold down to make room for dishes in a variety of shapes and sizes like roasting pans, serving bowls, colanders and dutch ovens. PrintShield™ Finish : Available in PrintShield™ finish, which resists smudges and fingerprints 9 . The specialized coating for stainless steel is easy to clean with just water and a soft cloth, so you can spend more time cooking and less time cleaning up the kitchen.

: Available in PrintShield™ finish, which resists smudges and fingerprints . The specialized coating for stainless steel is easy to clean with just water and a soft cloth, so you can spend more time cooking and less time cleaning up the kitchen. Wash Cycle Countdown: Conveniently projects an easily readable LED countdown below the dishwasher onto the floor, so you always know the status of the cycle and how much time is left. When illumination disappears, wash is complete.

The new microwave and dishwasher offerings with flush design are available for purchase now at KitchenAid.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

When installed in standard cabinet depth of 12 ¾"
When compared to deep frying.
WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details & privacy info at kitchenaid.com/connect (USA) or kitchenaid.ca/connect (Canada). Appliance must be set to Remote Enable.
Panel and handle not included.
Compared to KitchenAid® Dishwashers with ProDry™ option.
Compared to KitchenAid® Two-Rack Dishwashers.
Model number KDTF924PPS MSRP - $1,999.00

