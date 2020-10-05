KitchenAid Brand Masters The Mess Of Making With Their Latest Dishwasher Featuring The FreeFlex™ Third Rack

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid announced its innovative 44 dBA Dishwasher with the FreeFlex™ Third Rack, designed to master the mess of making with versatile loading possibilities and complete wash coverage. The FreeFlex™ Third Rack fits 6" glasses, mugs, bowls, silverware and cooking tools, freeing up room below for pots, plates and mixing bowls. The capacity to fit your dishes and effectively handle tough messes in a single wash ensures makers have the space for more creativity in the kitchen.

The KitchenAid 44 dBA Dishwasher with the FreeFlex™ Third Rack fits 6” glasses, mugs, bowls, silverware and cooking tools, freeing up room below for pots, plates and mixing bowls. KitchenAid 44 dBA Dishwasher with FreeFlex™ Third Rack in Stainless Steel

"Our dishwasher was designed to take on the mess so you don't have to," said Megan Pirri, Senior Brand Manager of KitchenAid® Major Appliances. "The latest Dishwasher with the FreeFlex Third Rack can keep up with their biggest and most unique cooking endeavors. We want makers to spend time in the kitchen achieving their culinary pursuit, not cleaning dishes."

The FreeFlex™ Third Rack is the largest third rack available.1 It has a deep, angled design that fits 6" glasses, mugs and bowls, without compromising space below for larger items. It features rotating wash jets to clean items in the rack, a drying bar to wick moisture away from the rims of glasses and a removable utensil tray for cooking tools.

The latest dishwasher with the FreeFlex™ Third Rack features the following benefits:

Advanced Clean Water Wash System: Circulates clean water to dishes in all three racks. Microfiltration continuously removes food particles during the wash and rinse cycles and allows dirty cookware and delicate glassware to be washed together in the same load. Plus, the filter requires no routine maintenance.

Circulates clean water to dishes in all three racks. Microfiltration continuously removes food particles during the wash and rinse cycles and allows dirty cookware and delicate glassware to be washed together in the same load. Plus, the filter requires no routine maintenance. Quiet Cleaning at 44 dBA: Provides quiet cleaning without compromising performance so there's no need to wait to run a wash cycle while entertaining or enjoying meals, even in open concept kitchens.

Provides quiet cleaning without compromising performance so there's no need to wait to run a wash cycle while entertaining or enjoying meals, even in open concept kitchens. Fan-Enabled Prodry™ System: Combines a heating element and fan for optimal drying performance. It circulates hot air around dishes after the wash cycle to give them a thorough dry when using either the ProDry™ Option or Extended ProDry™ Option. 2

Combines a heating element and fan for optimal drying performance. It circulates hot air around dishes after the wash cycle to give them a thorough dry when using either the ProDry™ Option or Extended ProDry™ Option. ProWash™ Cycle: Uses sensors to measure soil levels throughout the cycle and adapts wash time and water temperature as needed for tough messes or lighter loads because no two meals or the dishes that result are exactly the same.

Uses sensors to measure soil levels throughout the cycle and adapts wash time and water temperature as needed for tough messes or lighter loads because no two meals or the dishes that result are exactly the same. Adjustable Middle Rack : Adds flexibility to fit tall items like a KitchenAid ® Stand Mixer Bowl. The rack can be lowered to place large dishes inside or raised to make room for platters, pitchers, blender jars and more in the rack below.

: Adds flexibility to fit tall items like a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Bowl. The rack can be lowered to place large dishes inside or raised to make room for platters, pitchers, blender jars and more in the rack below. Durable Stainless Steel Interior : The interior tub of the dishwasher features the beauty and benefits of stainless steel. It resists streaks, spots, stains, and odors while retaining heat to help improve drying.

: The interior tub of the dishwasher features the beauty and benefits of stainless steel. It resists streaks, spots, stains, and odors while retaining heat to help improve drying. Express Wash Cycle : This shorter cleaning cycle helps to ensure you always have the dishes you need while prepping, cooking and entertaining.

: This shorter cleaning cycle helps to ensure you always have the dishes you need while prepping, cooking and entertaining. Energy Star Certified®: Exceeds government standards for energy efficiency, supporting sustainability and helping to save money on utility bills.

The dishwasher with the FreeFlex™ Third Rack is available with the additional features:

PrintShield™ Finish: Resists smudges and fingerprints. The specialized coating for stainless steel is easy to clean with just water and a soft cloth, so you can spend more time cooking and less time cleaning up the kitchen.

Resists smudges and fingerprints. The specialized coating for stainless steel is easy to clean with just water and a soft cloth, so you can spend more time cooking and less time cleaning up the kitchen. LED Interior Lighting: Illuminates the dishwasher when the door is open, allowing clearer visibility for easy loading and unloading.3

The latest KitchenAid® Dishwasher allows makers to do more in the kitchen without worrying about the cleanup, proving that with more loading versatility comes more creativity. With the addition of the FreeFlexTM Third Rack, makers can continue to make, unhindered by dirty tools and utensils that can pile up in the sink.

The KitchenAid dishwasher with FreeFlex™ Third Rack is available now at retailers and KitchenAid.com.

About KitchenAid Brand

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and its first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Instagram.com/KitchenAidUSA .

1Among leading brands based on usable volume.

2 Feature available for KDTM604K, KDTM704K, KDTM804K, KDPM604K, KDPM704K and KDPM804K models. Not available on the 404 models.

3 Feature available for KDTM704K, KDTM804K, KDPM704K and KDPM804K models only.

