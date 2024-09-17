KITCHENAID BRAND LETS YOU FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR DISHWASHER AGAIN WITH THE NEWLY RENAMED KITCHENAID® 360° MAX JETS™ THIRD RACK DISHWASHER

Formerly Known as the FreeFlex™ Third Rack, Cleanup is Covered Thanks to the 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack, MaxTub Largest Dishwasher Tub1 With Over 50 Targeted Wash Jets and True Self-Cleaning Filtration

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid brand reveals the KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher. Previously known as the FreeFlex™ Third Rack, the dishwasher provides total cleaning coverage for dishes in all three racks with more than 50 target jets across four wash arms, allowing dishes to go straight from the table to the dishwasher without pre-rinsing.

In honor of the relaunch of the most beloved KitchenAid dishwasher, KitchenAid is teaming up with Grammy award-winning artist and lead singer of the X Ambassadors, Sam Nelson, to write the ultimate love song. With lyrics pulled directly from KitchenAid consumer reviews, this song will have you falling in love at first wash. Keep an eye on the KitchenAid Instagram and YouTube channels this week to watch the music video as soon as it drops.

KitchenAid created the song to express consumers' real love for the KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher and (pun intended) sing its praises. The lyrics note that the most beloved feature is the 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack.

The KitchenAid 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher is the only third rack with 360° wash jets to clean pint glasses, coffee mugs, and cereal bowls inside. Along with the largest third rack available2, it also has a removable utensil tray for cooking tools and moisture-wicking tines for thorough drying, making unloading easy.

"Our lives can get busy, and that's why the KitchenAid brand designed the KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher to help eliminate time spent cleaning up," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "Whether you are running out the door or entertaining friends and family, the KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher is ready to quietly tackle the mess and maximize time spent doing what you love to do."

Key features of the KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher include:

50+ Total Wash Jets : Provide total cleaning coverage for dishes in all three racks with more than 50 targeted jets across four wash arms so you can load without prerinsing.

: Provide total cleaning coverage for dishes in all three racks with more than 50 targeted jets across four wash arms so you can load without prerinsing. MaxTub Largest Dishwasher Tub¹: 7.25 cu. Ft. MaxTub Largest Dishwasher Tub ¹ makes room for the 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack, which fits 10 extra glasses and mugs 3 , freeing up space for larger items below. And Fold-down rows in the lower rack accommodate cookware of various shapes and sizes.

7.25 cu. Ft. MaxTub Largest Dishwasher Tub makes room for the 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack, which fits 10 extra glasses and mugs , freeing up space for larger items below. And Fold-down rows in the lower rack accommodate cookware of various shapes and sizes. 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack: The only third rack with 360° wash jets to clean pint glasses, coffee mugs, and cereal bowls inside and out. The largest third rack available², it also has a removable utensils tray for cooking tools and moisture-wicking tines for thorough drying.

The only third rack with 360° wash jets to clean pint glasses, coffee mugs, and cereal bowls inside and out. The largest third rack available², it also has a removable utensils tray for cooking tools and moisture-wicking tines for thorough drying. True Self–Cleaning Filtration: The only dishwasher filtration system that eliminates the need for manual filter cleanings. It continuously captures food particles, so only clean water circulates through the wash jets, then cleans itself as the dishwasher drains.

The only dishwasher filtration system that eliminates the need for manual filter cleanings. It continuously captures food particles, so only clean water circulates through the wash jets, then cleans itself as the dishwasher drains. Designed for Quiet Cleaning at 44dBA: Designed for Quiet Cleaning at 44dBA so you can let the dishwasher get a head start on cleanup while you entertain and enjoy meals, even in an open-concept kitchen.

The KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com:

KitchenAid ® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher with 50+ Total Wash Jets, 44 dBA KDFM404KPS, PrintShield ™ – MSRP $1349 KDFM404KBS, Black Stainless – MSRP $1449

360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher with 50+ Total Wash Jets, 44 dBA KDTM404KPS, PrintSheild ™ – MSRP $1349 KDTM404KBS, Black Stainless – MSRP $1449

Energy Star ® Certified 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher, 44 dBA KDTM405PPS – MSRP $1389

360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher with Fan-Enabled ProDry™ System, 44 dBA KDPM604KPS, PrintShield™ – MSRP $1449 KDTM404KBS, Black Stainless – MSRP $1549

360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher with Ultra-Bright LED Lighting, 44 dBA KDPM704KPS, PrintShield ™ – MSRP $1649

360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Third Rack Wash Jets, 44 dBA KDPM804KPS, PrintShield™ – MSRP $2049 KDPM804KBS, Black Stainless – MSRP $2149



About KitchenAid

Since its legendary stand mixer was introduced in 1919 and its first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those passionate about making. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1 Based on usable volume

2 Among leading brands based on usable volume

3 Compared to KDTE204K and KDFE204K models

