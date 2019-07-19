KitchenAid Brand Opens Pop-Up Culinary Playground to Celebrate 100 Years of Making

"Cooking has been something that my family has always done together. We enjoy trying new ingredients, making unique dishes from scratch and having fun in the kitchen," said Harris. "Celebrating 100 Years of KitchenAid in a culinary playground was a wonderful way to experience the joy and possibility KitchenAid has brought to the kitchen."

"KitchenAid has transformed the kitchen from a place of hard work into a place of creativity and possibility," said Laura Ginter, U.S. Marketing Manager for KitchenAid Small Appliances. "When it came to putting on a celebratory event for those who have inspired the brand over the past century, we wanted to look to the future. We hope the KitchenAid Culinary Playground inspires makers for years to come."

One hundred years ago, the laborious process of kneading dough inspired the invention of the now iconic Stand Mixer. The KitchenAid brand was born. With the KitchenAid Culinary Playground, the brand continues its yearlong centennial celebration. Activities began last fall with a 100 Year Limited Edition Collection in Misty Blue , reminiscent of one of the first KitchenAid Stand Mixer colors ever introduced and an ode to the brand's heritage. Today, the 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection in a delicious, vibrant Passion Red looks to the future to celebrate the innovation, originality and creativity that will inspire the next century of making.

"Our 100th birthday is more than a celebration of KitchenAid as a brand — it's a thank you to the makers who have inspired us since 1919," said KitchenAid Global Brand Manager Anthony Pastrick. "We want to celebrate with those who have made history alongside us throughout the past century."

KitchenAid welcomes all to join the brand for a free, one-weekend-only celebration in NYC to commemorate 100 years of igniting culinary passion, unlocking their potential and creating new possibilities in the kitchen.

The free experience will include a variety of fun, interactive stations where attendees can:

Experience the latest KitchenAid product innovations

Find inspiration to further fuel their culinary passion

Turn the pages of a giant cookbook to discover favorite KitchenAid recipes

Leave their mark on the anniversary mural wall

Enter a lush botanical forest to learn about infused oils for enhanced cooking

Decorate their own KitchenAid branded tote and much more

The event will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. The KitchenAid Culinary Playground is located on the corner of Grand St. and Mercer St. at 107 Grand Street New York, NY 10013.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA .

