KitchenAid® Celebrates Individuality With Exclusive Customization Tool

The new online tool allows customization of an iconic kitchen staple for over 100 years. There are 30 colors to choose from, 14 bowl options and 10+ attachments to create a truly unique stand mixer for yourself or a gift.

"As the heartbeat of every home, the kitchen is the place where makers showcase their passion," said Nikki Lockett, U.S. Marketing Leader for KitchenAid Small Appliances. "With the ability to personalize the trimband with messages or add a custom bowl, KitchenAid is giving makers another opportunity to showcase their creativity in the kitchen."

Create a unique Stand Mixer at KitchenAid.com through:

Color : Choose from 30 color options such as Blue Velvet, Pistachio, Contour Silver and the classic Empire Red to reflect your personality as a maker. Subtle touches of color can create a space of inspiration.

: Choose from 30 color options such as Blue Velvet, Pistachio, Contour Silver and the classic Empire Red to reflect your personality as a maker. Subtle touches of color can create a space of inspiration. Trimband Engraving : This is a great option if you are gifting someone a truly special Stand Mixer for a birthday, graduation, wedding, etc. Add a personalized note, a special message or commemorate an important life moment. Or, simply add your name to reflect your pride of ownership. The engraving, up to 24 characters, will be located prominently on the trimband.

: This is a great option if you are gifting someone a truly special Stand Mixer for a birthday, graduation, wedding, etc. Add a personalized note, a special message or commemorate an important life moment. Or, simply add your name to reflect your pride of ownership. The engraving, up to 24 characters, will be located prominently on the trimband. Bowl : Select a special bowl to pair with your stand mixer. Choose from a variety of beautifully designed chip-resistant ceramic bowls, traditional or quilted stainless steel. New 5 Quart Ceramic Bowls released in 2019 include White Mermaid Lace, Confetti Sprinkle, Great Valley and more.

: Select a special bowl to pair with your stand mixer. Choose from a variety of beautifully designed chip-resistant ceramic bowls, traditional or quilted stainless steel. New 5 Quart Ceramic Bowls released in 2019 include White Mermaid Lace, Confetti Sprinkle, Great Valley and more. Attachments: Add an attachment to unlock even more possibility in the kitchen. With 10+ Stand Mixer attachments powered by the attachment hub, make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles, ice cream and more.

After you've made the perfect Stand Mixer, you're able to download a PDF to see your selections come to life. This document can be printed without prices to show the custom design and slipped into a card for a sneak peek to your gift, or maybe you've created the perfect Stand Mixer for yourself and you'd like to show it off to your friends and family. KitchenAid.com also offers the opportunity to add gift wrap and a personalized message during the checkout process.

Just as KitchenAid brings its distinct designs to life, now, makers can explore their culinary passion and enhance their creativity by designing something that is uniquely theirs. With seemingly countless personalization features, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer can inspire endless possibility in the kitchen.

Find the customization tool exclusively at KitchenAid.com/custom .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and its first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA .

MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

Media Contact:

Zoe Krey

MSL

zoe.krey@mslgroup.com

SOURCE KitchenAid

Related Links

https://www.kitchenaid.com

