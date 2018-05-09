KitchenAid® Honors 100 Years Of Making With Limited Edition Products

Misty Blue is a soft blue color with a hint of green that is reminiscent of one of the first KitchenAid Stand Mixer colors ever introduced. This custom color is available in the Limited Edition Heritage Artisan® Series Model K 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, as well as a 36" 6-Burner Dual Fuel Freestanding, Commercial-Style Range. While honoring the roots of KitchenAid and its ascendancy as a premier color authority, the select Misty Blue products reflect the brand's continued commitment to designing tools that help home chefs get the most out of cooking.

"Misty Blue brings back a classic style that will spark nostalgia across generations, while also continuing to feed inspiration in the kitchen," said Nikki Lockett, U.S. Marketing Leader for KitchenAid Small Appliances. "This launch not only commemorates the brand's past – but it also celebrates all the passionate home cooks who have inspired our innovation for the last 100 years."

The stand mixer is available in two different models: One with a ceramic bowl with flex edge beater and one with a white-coated stainless-steel bowl. Both models will include unique limited-edition features: a heritage-inspired KitchenAid® logo, and a custom Power Hub cover celebrating 100 years of KitchenAid.

The 36" 6-Burner Dual Fuel Freestanding, Commercial-Style Range features a gas cooktop with electric oven, bringing the tools of restaurant chefs into residential kitchens. The range has convect bake, roast and broil settings and is complete with a Misty Blue door that celebrates 100 years of making.

To give passionate makers the opportunity to kick off the 100 Year celebration alongside the brand in 2019, KitchenAid is launching the 100 Year Limited Edition products in September 2018. Going a step further to offer a truly unique keepsake, the brand will release 20 numbered units of the ceramic bowl with a hobnail finish and flex edge beater, exclusively on KitchenAid.com.

Beyond the numbered units, the 100 Year Limited Edition product will be available at fine retailers in the following products:

Limited Edition Heritage Artisan Series Model K 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer featuring unique 100 year celebratory fixtures, and a substantial 5-qt. (4.7L) capacity that's perfect for everyday family meals. (Available in September) KSM180RCMB (Ceramic Bowl Model with Flex Edge Beater) – MSRP $649.99 KSM180RPMB (White-Coated Stainless Steel Bowl Model) – MSRP $519.99

36" 6-Burner Dual Fuel Freestanding Range, Commercial-Style with features such as two 20K BTU Ultra Power™ Dual-Flame Burners and the Even-Heat™ True Convection System that allow passionate cooks to reach their gourmet potential. (Available this fall) KDRS467VMB – MSRP $7,699

KitchenAid brand's year-long anniversary celebration will not only commemorate the brand's storied past, but will also pay tribute to the passionate makers who have pushed KitchenAid to create the most iconic, innovative and advanced products in the world. KitchenAid invites everyone to celebrate the spirit of making that will undoubtedly inspire the brand for another century, starting with a look back in time with Misty Blue.

