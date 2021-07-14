KitchenAid® Illuminates How Inspiration Can Strike At Any Moment With Design-Forward, Limited Edition Stand Mixer

Light & Shadow reflects how inspiration can strike at any time, whether day or night, in big or small ways. Through the contrast of light and dark, compelling textures and exceptional styling, the sun-soaked sand tones of the Stand Mixer complement the studded shadowcasting pattern of the ceramic, tactile bowl.

"The design of Light & Shadow reflects the desire to explore and bring your vision to life," said Jessica McConnell, director, Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. "The dimensional studs on the bowl cast mesmerizing shadows that change with the sun's rays, reflecting the possibility to make each moment feel special."

As an appliance leader and color authority, KitchenAid releases Limited Edition appliances to display its advanced color, material and finish. The brand pushes the boundaries of what a stand mixer can do through its ability to evoke emotion and elevate lifestyles. Crafted using genuine materials with rich surface textures, the Light & Shadow Stand Mixer encourages creativity at any moment, earning a spot as a permanent fixture on countertops.

The sand-colored tonal matte mixer mirrors sand in an hourglass, while the structural, three-dimensional studded bowl reflects and subdues light. Together, the pair mark the passage of time through the marriage of light and shadow, celebrating the many different occasions that bring makers to the kitchen.

Every detail of the limited edition appliance elicits a sense of wonder and curiosity, coming to life even in the most subtle intricacies. The polish from the trimband's deep metallic finish contrasts the sleek yet subtle hubcover, which has a two-toned finish for a shiny, satin look that mesmerizes like a mirage. Details like these set this ultra-luxe model apart from others.

"Inspiration isn't bound by time, but rather cultivated by a series of moments," said Jon Bellante, KitchenAid global marketing director. "Light & Shadow is a reflection of how creativity can arise in the kitchen without warning and manifest itself in the form of a brunch spread for friends, an afternoon snack or a nighttime dinner party — the possibilities are endless."

The stand mixer is made to stand out as a centerpiece of the kitchen, blurring the line between appliance and art and allowing for a distinctive expression of individuality. Light & Shadow is available with a studded black ceramic bowl, sold exclusively with the Limited Edition Stand Mixer.

The Limited Edition Light & Shadow Stand Mixer is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com and at select retailers, complete with unique packaging, for MSRP $399.99 (Stainless Steel Bowl option) and $499.99 (Studded Bowl option).

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA .

MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

