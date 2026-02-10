KitchenAid Redefines the Kitchen with Industry Leading Innovation at KBIS 2026

A 2026 Best of KBIS Award Finalist, the new Smart Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera launches alongside French Door Refrigerators with AI-enabled Intelligent Auto Fill

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless design meets breakthrough innovation in the KitchenAid space at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), happening February 17–19, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

As part of the brand's largest product line relaunch in over a decade, KitchenAid will be unveiling wall ovens with a new Intelligent Cooking Camera that ensures every meal made at home is cooked to your personal taste; counter-depth french door refrigerators with new AI-enabled Intelligent Auto Fill that fills glasses and water bottles of any size hands-free; and 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwashers that combine the brand's best capacity and clean with its driest dry,1 thanks to the new Advanced ProDry™ System

"As the creator of the first stand mixer and the first home dishwashers, KitchenAid brand has never stopped redefining what you can do in the kitchen," said Kevin Sulaiman, Associate Brand Director for KitchenAid Major Appliances. "The new products we're debuting here at KBIS build on that heritage of innovation with features that do what you expect—expertly—and surprise you with what you didn't."

Guests are invited to explore the KitchenAid space inside the Whirlpool Corporation booth (W701) to get hands-on with the latest innovations, including:

KitchenAid ® Smart Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera: Experience cooking through a new lens with this 2026 Best of KBIS Award Finalist. The new Intelligent Cooking Camera recognizes supported food types like whole chicken, cookies, bread, bacon, pizza and more to start cooking without preheating. Doneness Detection monitors progress and auto-adjusts cook time as needed, so food comes out just the way you like. Plus Live Look-In lets you check on food at any time, right from your phone 2 or the oven's display screen—and even get a shareable, time-lapse video of the entire cooking process once complete.

Along with immersive product experiences, guests visiting the space will also enjoy live demonstrations of the Intelligent Cooking Camera's Food Recognition, Live Look-In and Doneness Detection features, as the brand bakes up 1,200 fresh chocolate chip cookies each day to show how these new capabilities ensure food cooks to your exact preferences.

For more details about KitchenAid brand, other brands within the Whirlpool Corporation portfolio and additional offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales—close to 90% of which were in the Americas—41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com .

1. Compared to KDTE804KPS Normal cycle with ProDry™ Option.

2. Wi-Fi & App required. Features subject to change. For details and privacy info, visit KitchenAid.com/connect (U.S.) or KitchenAid.ca/connect (Canada).

3. Based on usable volume.

4. Compared to KDFS224S and KDTS224S models.

