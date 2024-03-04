KITCHENAID® RIVALS BEST RICE COOKERS WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE BRAND'S FIRST GRAIN AND RICE COOKER

News provided by

KitchenAid

04 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

Explore a Whole New World of Whole Grains With 21 Preset Options 

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid introduces the brand's first Grain and Rice Cooker, featuring innovation that takes care of the measuring and monitoring for you. The KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker automatically senses how much grain has been added, dispenses the right amount of water, and simmers to perfection, every time.

"The innovation behind the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker was driven by consumers," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "Consumers are craving simplicity in their routines and that's exactly what this new product delivers as it removes the guesswork in the kitchen with its automation features. KitchenAid brand is dedicated to meeting the demands of its consumer base and we're excited to unveil the Grain and Rice Cooker as the first of many innovations to come."  

In addition to its sleek modern design and inviting touchscreen controls, the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker allows for consistent results with 21 preset options for cooking rice, beans, oats, couscous, quinoa, barley, farro and more. Using an integrated scale, the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker automatically senses the amount of grains, rice, or beans that have been added in order to calculate the ideal water-to-grain ratio.

The KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker also boasts key features including:

  • Custom Cooking Mode: Experiment with a variety of grains, beans and rice beyond the preset options or add liquids other than water like broth or milk directly to the cooking pot
  • Steam Cooking Mode: Easily steam veggies, eggs, fish, meats and more to serve with the grains. The included steamer basket fits above the cooking pot, making for easy multi-tasking by steaming ingredients while the grains cook below
  • Keep Warm: Automatically keep grains at serving temperature for up to six hours once cooking is done
  • Delayed Cook: Schedule cooking to begin up to 24 hours in advance, providing more flexibility with meal prep routines
  • 8 Cup Capacity: Make up to 8 cups of cooked grains, rice or beans[1]
  • Easy-to-Clean Design: The durable non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher safe. For tougher messes, use the cooker's Steam Cleaning Cycle first to loosen any cooked-on food residue, before placing in the dishwasher

The Grain and Rice Cooker is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com (KGC3155BM - $299.99 USD).

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:
MSL
[email protected]

[1] Results vary based on food type and settings

SOURCE KitchenAid

Also from this source

KITCHENAID® BRAND ANNOUNCES NEW FLUSH DESIGN OFFERINGS WITH MICROWAVES AND DISHWASHERS BUILT FOR SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

KITCHENAID® BRAND ANNOUNCES NEW FLUSH DESIGN OFFERINGS WITH MICROWAVES AND DISHWASHERS BUILT FOR SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

KitchenAid brand is once again at the forefront of design, offering new products with flush design that will elevate your kitchen. The new...
BLUE SALT IS NAMED THE KITCHENAID® 2024 COLOR OF THE YEAR AND IT IS BOUND TO BREAK THE MONOTONY

BLUE SALT IS NAMED THE KITCHENAID® 2024 COLOR OF THE YEAR AND IT IS BOUND TO BREAK THE MONOTONY

Today, KitchenAid unveils its 2024 Color of The Year: Blue Salt. Blue Salt is a periwinkle blue with a subtle iridescent, reddish-pearl finish that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics