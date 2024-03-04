KITCHENAID® RIVALS BEST RICE COOKERS WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE BRAND'S FIRST GRAIN AND RICE COOKER

"The innovation behind the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker was driven by consumers," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "Consumers are craving simplicity in their routines and that's exactly what this new product delivers as it removes the guesswork in the kitchen with its automation features. KitchenAid brand is dedicated to meeting the demands of its consumer base and we're excited to unveil the Grain and Rice Cooker as the first of many innovations to come."

In addition to its sleek modern design and inviting touchscreen controls, the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker allows for consistent results with 21 preset options for cooking rice, beans, oats, couscous, quinoa, barley, farro and more. Using an integrated scale, the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker automatically senses the amount of grains, rice, or beans that have been added in order to calculate the ideal water-to-grain ratio.

The KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker also boasts key features including:

Custom Cooking Mode : Experiment with a variety of grains, beans and rice beyond the preset options or add liquids other than water like broth or milk directly to the cooking pot

: Experiment with a variety of grains, beans and rice beyond the preset options or add liquids other than water like broth or milk directly to the cooking pot Steam Cooking Mode : Easily steam veggies, eggs, fish, meats and more to serve with the grains. The included steamer basket fits above the cooking pot, making for easy multi-tasking by steaming ingredients while the grains cook below

: Easily steam veggies, eggs, fish, meats and more to serve with the grains. The included steamer basket fits above the cooking pot, making for easy multi-tasking by steaming ingredients while the grains cook below Keep Warm : Automatically keep grains at serving temperature for up to six hours once cooking is done

: Automatically keep grains at serving temperature for up to six hours once cooking is done Delayed Cook : Schedule cooking to begin up to 24 hours in advance, providing more flexibility with meal prep routines

: Schedule cooking to begin up to 24 hours in advance, providing more flexibility with meal prep routines 8 Cup Capacity: Make up to 8 cups of cooked grains, rice or beans [1]

Make up to 8 cups of cooked grains, rice or beans Easy-to-Clean Design: The durable non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher safe. For tougher messes, use the cooker's Steam Cleaning Cycle first to loosen any cooked-on food residue, before placing in the dishwasher

The Grain and Rice Cooker is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com (KGC3155BM - $299.99 USD).

