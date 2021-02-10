KitchenAid Unveils Honey As 2021 Color Of The Year, Inspired By Global Need For Togetherness

Research shows that maintaining connections with loved ones has become consumers' highest priority. 1 Yet, in a time when we're more digitally linked than ever, and the world's dependency on virtual interactions grows, fostering meaningful relationships has become a more complex undertaking. Through it all, when we gather in the kitchen and at the table, interactions go beyond digital, and real human connection is restored. The color Honey is a reminder that together, we can uplift communities, foster harmony and allow the sweetness of humanity to shine through.

"For KitchenAid, it has become increasingly evident that the warmth of humanity is paramount," said Jon Bellante, KitchenAid global marketing director. "Honey isn't just a product we use in recipes around the globe; it's an invitation to connect and a reminder of the joy that comes from collaboration. Through the color Honey, KitchenAid offers everyone a new way to bond over making while bringing an extra touch of warmth directly to their countertops."

With the annual KitchenAid Color of the Year, the brand aims to spark inspiration in the kitchen through its design and color leadership, which first began when KitchenAid launched color products in 1955. Today, Color of the Year allows the brand to dissect, interpret and most importantly, preserve the trends and cultural leanings of a unique moment in time through the power of color.

"Over the past year, we've seen the world's communal instinct to unite for the collective good increase," said Jessica McConnell, director, Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. "At the same time, we've witnessed warm, rich hues dominate across interiors and fashion alike. With Honey, KitchenAid marries the sweetness of togetherness with a golden-orange shade consumers are already naturally gravitating towards."

With the release of its 2021 Color of the Year in the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, KitchenAid seeks to deliver a sense of community and comfort directly to the kitchen. The stand mixer offers consumers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender has the power to handle the toughest blender recipes for smooth, great tasting creations. The K400 Blender and Artisan Stand Mixer are now available at www.kitchenaid.com/color-of-the-year.html.

K400 Blender (available in Honey)

KSB4026HY– MSRP $279.99

Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Honey)

KSM175PSHY – MSRP $429.99

Through Honey, KitchenAid is giving everyone a new way to connect over making while illuminating the sweetness that is born in the kitchen, especially when people come together.

About KitchenAid Brand

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and its first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

