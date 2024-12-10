KITE REALTY GROUP PARTNERS WITH FIFTH WALL

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall , the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing, and decarbonizing the built world, has announced today that Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner-operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, committed to invest in Fifth Wall. This investment underscores Kite Realty Group's dedication to leveraging operational and investment expertise to continually optimize its portfolio for maximum value creation and shareholder return.

"At KRG, we are extremely conscious of real estate's ever-evolving landscape, viewing innovation as critical to the success of our platform," said John Kite , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kite Realty Group. "Partnering with Fifth Wall will provide us with exceptional access to cutting-edge technologies — leveraging their in-depth expertise in asset resilience, while allowing us to adeptly integrate AI and other advanced management tools to enhance efficiency across our portfolio."

Publicly listed since 2004, Kite Realty Group is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio primarily comprised of grocery-anchored assets in high-growth Sun Belt and strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, creates an optimal national platform for retailers and consumers.

"Fifth Wall's investment performance has been fueled by our extensive network of strategic investors across the real estate industry," shared Brendan Wallace, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fifth Wall. "The addition of Kite Realty Group to our growing consortium of 110-plus strategic Limited Partners further enhances the distribution and revenue potential for Fifth Wall's portfolio investments."

Kite Realty Group joins Fifth Wall's expansive consortium of more than 110 strategic Limited Partners across more than 20 countries and every major asset class, representing the largest owner-operators of real estate globally, focused on scaling breakthrough tech that will ensure the future of the built world is more efficient, sustainable and resilient.

"We're thrilled to welcome John and his team to our Limited Partner network," said Jeremy Fox , Co-President of Fifth Wall. "Kite's sixty years of experience in developing, constructing, and operating real estate make them an invaluable asset to each of their retailers, stakeholders, consumers, and now our consortium. Our partnership highlights their tireless work to maximize value across their operating portfolio of 179 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets spanning over 28 million square feet. We look forward to helping them continue to optimize their assets."

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, makes the KRG portfolio an ideal platform for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has over 60 years of experience in developing, constructing, and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. For more information, please visit www.kiterealty.com .

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B. Corp, is the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing and decarbonizing the built world. With approximately $3B in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of 110+ strategic limited partners from 20+ countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton, Hines, Host Hotels and Resorts, Kimco Realty Corporation, Lennar, Marriott International, MetLife Investment Management, MGM Resorts, Related Companies, Starwood Capital, and Toll Brothers, amongst others. This consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global built world ecosystem, resulting in transformational investments and collaboration with portfolio companies to cut emissions, to improve efficiency, and to maximize returns. Founded in Los Angeles and headquartered in New York City, Fifth Wall's other offices include San Francisco, London and Singapore. For more about Fifth Wall, its Limited Partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com .

SOURCE Fifth Wall