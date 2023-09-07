Kiwi Fruits Market size to increase by USD 2.74 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kiwi fruits market is expected to grow by USD 2.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are notably driving the Kiwi fruit market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channels (supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailers, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kiwi Fruits Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by distribution channels (supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailers, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Kiwi fruit market share growth by the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most accessible places for fruit purchases are supermarkets and hypermarkets. There are many products to choose from, including general goods and foodstuffs. It tends to focus on low-margin sales and high volume. It is a good convenience for the customer since they do not have to spend time moving around from store to store to purchase other products.

In addition, as retailers struggled with the issue of how to ship and store their products on a day-by-day basis, they were forced to bear additional costs during 2020. To guarantee a secure and reliable shopping experience for consumers, grocery stores and hypermarkets have also taken strict precautionary measures aimed at ensuring that all people access the products they must be able to eat every day. Due to the shift in customer behavior towards internet shopping, as well as reduced physical interactions, visitor numbers at offline shops have decreased. The segment of supermarkets and hypermarkets is therefore expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In Europe, there will be strong growth of the kiwifruit market over the forecast period due to an increase in consumer health awareness. In addition, the major markets for kiwi fruit are Italy and Greece. APAC is another region that is growing at a significant rate. Due to rising health awareness among consumers, this region is experiencing a strong demand for kiwi fruits. There is a rich supply of nutrient content in the fruits, including vitamins C, E, K, copper, choline, magnesium, and phosphorus. The biggest producer and consumer of kiwi fruit is China. The FAO reports that there were 2,230.01 thousand tons of kiwi fruit produced in China in 2020. Thanks to their nutritional benefits, the demand for kiwi fruits is high. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The Kiwi fruits market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including BandC Lifestyle BV, Birchwood Packhouse Ltd., Consorzio Dori Europe Srl, DMS Progrowers, Fresh Fruits Co., Kiwi Produce Ltd., Kiwifruit Processing Co. Ltd., Mount Pack and Cool, Punchbowl PackCo, Salix Fruits, Seeka Ltd., Siraf Marine Services.LLC, SPERCHIOS KIWI, The Riverlock Group, Trinity Fruit Co., and Zespri International India Pvt. Ltd.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Kiwi Fruits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 2.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, New Zealand, Italy, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BandC Lifestyle BV, Birchwood Packhouse Ltd., Consorzio Dori Europe Srl, DMS Progrowers, Fresh Fruits Co., Kiwi Produce Ltd., Kiwifruit Processing Co. Ltd., Mount Pack and Cool, Punchbowl PackCo, Salix Fruits, Seeka Ltd., Siraf Marine Services.LLC, SPERCHIOS KIWI, The Riverlock Group, Trinity Fruit Co., and Zespri International India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

