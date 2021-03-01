Kiwi.com partners with Sabre to expand its reach

BRNO, Czech Republic and LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi.com, Europe's fastest growing* online travel agency (OTA), and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a new strategic partnership. The agreement will see Kiwi.com leverage Sabre's well-established global position to support its continued growth and expand its market reach.

Since its foundation in 2012, Kiwi.com has grown into one of the most successful online travel businesses of the past decade, offering content of more than 800 ground and air carriers from around the world. Already well-established in numerous markets, particularly across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the company is looking to further improve its competitive position and advance its global market share. Sabre is the premier global distribution system (GDS) in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region and will fuel Kiwi.com with unique content, competitive pricing, state-of-the-art business intelligence and online expertise.

"We are looking to serve our customers even more effectively and deliver a seamless experience, which will set us up for success once the travel industry enters a phase of recovery," said Gilles Karlé, Chief Strategy Officer at Kiwi.com. "Sabre is the right addition to our partnerships to help us increase our footprint across the globe; we appreciate its responsiveness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its continued investment in innovative technology."

Kiwi.com and Sabre share a vision of delivering end-to-end personalization to travelers. A pioneer in virtual interlining, Kiwi.com employs a multimodal approach that combines air and ground transport into one holistic experience. Sabre in turn is heavily investing in new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to deliver incremental value to its customers and advance its vision of building a marketplace for personalized travel.

"To fuel recovery, travel tech companies like Kiwi.com need access to the broadest range of content," said Madhavan Kasthuri, managing director – online EMEA for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Kiwi.com is already a proven industry innovator that is delivering a highly sophisticated end-to-end experience to its customers. In addition, it is now providing increased choice and flexibility, which is crucial in helping gain peoples' trust to travel again. We are looking forward to helping Kiwi.com increase its global footprint and helping it drive the imminent recovery of online travel."

About Kiwi.com

Kiwi.com was founded in 2012 by Oliver Dlouhý and Jozef Képesi. The travel tech company was created for travelers by travelers. Its proprietary algorithm – Virtual Interlining – allows users to combine flights and ground transportation from more than 800 carriers, including many that do not normally cooperate. Kiwi.com powers more than 100 million searches every day and employs 2,000 people worldwide.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology Company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The Company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

