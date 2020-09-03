Kizik Launches Collaborative Partnership with Parkinson's Foundation

VINEYARD, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, a Utah-based footwear company that revolutionized the easy-on-and-off shoe industry, announced it has made a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation . Kizik will collaborate with the Parkinson's Foundation to make Kizik® shoes more available to those living with Parkinson's disease, fulfilling the Foundation's mission to make life better for -people with Parkinson's.

"At Kizik, our mission is to make putting on and taking off shoes easier for everyone – and in particular for individuals who live with conditions that make tying shoes difficult or impossible. We are honored to partner with the Parkinson's Foundation, and we believe this collaboration will enable us to make life easier for millions of people living with Parkinson's disease," said Monte Deere, Chief Executive Officer of Kizik.

For people with Parkinson's disease, daily tasks can become more difficult to perform. Getting dressed may be a slower and more laborious process. Kizik's F.A.S.T.® (Foot Activated Shoe Technology), functionality and design can help people with Parkinson's alleviate some of these challenges.

About Kizik

Based in Vineyard, Utah, KIZIK is a technology inspired footwear brand that invents fashionable handsfree footwear with modern design solutions to improve convenience in everyday life through its patented F.A.S.T.® solutions. For more information, visit KIZIK.com and follow @wearKIZIK[TV4].

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people living with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information about getting dressed and adaptive clothing for people with Parkinson's, visit Parkinson.org or call the Foundation's free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO.

