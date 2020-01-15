KLA Announces Live Webcast To Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced today that the company will conduct a live audio webcast to review its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/, and a replay of the webcast will remain available for the following 30 days.

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

