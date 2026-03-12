KLA Hosts Investor Day; Announces $7 Billion Share Repurchase Program and 21% Increase to Quarterly Dividend; Reaffirms March 2026 Guidance

Announces new $7 billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Announces 21% increase in quarterly dividend level to $2.30 per share from $1.90

Reaffirms current March 2026 quarter guidance

MILPITAS, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) will hold its 2026 Investor Day today in New York City with presentations by Rick Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bren Higgins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other senior executives of the Company. A live stream of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. A link to the live stream and presentation materials can be found at ir.kla.com.

Management will present KLA's strategies to deliver sustainable outperformance guided by the KLA Operating Model, including in-depth reviews of the Systems and Services businesses. The Company will also introduce its new 2030 Target Model.

The Company is also announcing authorization from the Board of Directors to repurchase up to $7 billion of the Company's common stock. This is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization, which had $3.944 billion remaining as of Dec. 31, 2025. Repurchases can be made using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or otherwise, all in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

In addition, the Company is announcing an increase in the quarterly dividend level to $2.30 per share from $1.90 per share, the 17th consecutive annual increase in the quarterly dividend for KLA. The declaration and payment of future dividends is subject to the Board's discretion and will depend on financial and legal requirements and other considerations.

"KLA's 2026 Investor Day comes at an exciting time and provides us with an opportunity to explain how KLA is uniquely positioned to continue to benefit from the current semiconductor and AI growth trends," said Rick Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. "KLA's industry leading process control systems and services businesses are key enablers of the AI ecosystem and remain on track to continue to deliver sustainable market outperformance over the next several years. Investor Day provides more opportunity to review in detail our strategies to sustain our market leadership across the foundry/logic, memory, and advanced packaging markets. In addition, today's announcement of the 17th consecutive increase in our quarterly dividend and a new supplemental $7 billion share repurchase authorization reinforces our confidence in the current business environment, the growing relevance of KLA in semiconductor manufacturing and our longstanding commitment to disciplined capital allocation."

Event Video Webcast Details

The presentations, which include question and answer sessions, will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and are expected to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. The public may access the event through a live webcast available at ir.kla.com. Presentation materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website today immediately following the presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentations at the same link listed above.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to the amount and timing of dividends, the amount and timing of share repurchases, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; tariffs and other trade restrictions; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; differing stakeholder expectations, requirements and attention to environment, social and governance ("ESG") matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, or other ESG targets, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third-party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; risks related to acquisitions, integrations, strategic alliances or collaborative arrangements; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the war between Ukraine and Russia, the armed conflict in Iran and elsewhere in the Middle East, and the significant military activity in those regions; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; risks related to artificial intelligence; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for research and development is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; we are subject to risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government; and risks related to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware being the sole and exclusive forum for certain actions and proceedings. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

