KLA Announces Live Webcast To Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

MILPITAS, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will conduct a live audio webcast to review its third quarter fiscal year 2019 results on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. PT.

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

