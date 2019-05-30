KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation

MILPITAS, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), today announced that a live audio webcast of the following investor presentation will be available as described below:

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/, and a replay of the webcast will remain available on KLA's Investor Relations web page for 30 days following the webcast.

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

