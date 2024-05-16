KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts

KLA Corporation

May 16, 2024, 16:30 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced webcasts for upcoming investor conferences:

  • Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, June 6, 2024 – BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference at 10:40 a.m. PT
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies at 11:15 a.m. BST

The live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/ and a replay of the webcasts will be posted after the event.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. 

Investors and others should note that moving forward, KLA will announce participation in investor conferences or webcasts using our investor relations website (ir.kla.com). KLA will continue to issue statements related to earnings or other material financial information using traditional newswires. Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

