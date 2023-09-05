KLA Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Level to $1.45 per share and $2 billion Increase in Total Share Repurchase Authorization

News provided by

KLA Corporation

05 Sep, 2023, 06:09 ET

  • Announces increase in the quarterly dividend level to $1.45 per share from $1.30, the 14th consecutive annual dividend increase for KLA. Since inception in 2006, KLA has grown the quarterly dividend level at an approximately 15% compounded annual growth rate.
  • Announces new $2 billion share repurchase authorization that is incremental to $1.6 billion remaining under the original share repurchase authorization, making total share repurchase authorization approximately $3.6 billion as of Aug. 31, 2023.

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation is announcing an increase in the quarterly dividend level to $1.45 per share from $1.30 per share, the fourteenth consecutive annual increase in the quarterly dividend level for KLA. The declaration and payment of future dividends is subject to the Board's discretion and will depend on financial and legal requirements and other considerations. The Company is also announcing authorization from the Board of Directors to repurchase up to $2 billion of the Company's common stock. This is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization, which had approximately $1.6 billion remaining as of Aug. 31, 2023.

Repurchases can be made using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or otherwise, all in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

"Today's announcement is consistent with KLA's long-standing confidence in our business model focused on product differentiation, free cash flow generation, and assertive capital allocation.  It also reflects optimism in our growth strategies and continued progress towards our 2026 financial targets." commented Rick Wallace, president and CEO, KLA Corporation.

About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (http://ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

SOURCE KLA Corporation

Also from this source

KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts

KLA Foundation Announces Inaugural $1 Million in Education Equity Fund Grants

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.