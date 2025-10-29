KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Total revenues were $3.21 billion, above the midpoint of the guidance range of $3.15 billion +/- $150 million;

GAAP diluted EPS was $8.47 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $8.81, both above the midpoints of the respective guidance ranges;

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter and last twelve months were $1.16 billion and $4.25 billion, respectively, and free cash flow was $1.07 billion and $3.88 billion, respectively; and

Capital returns for the quarter and last twelve months were $799.1 million and $3.09 billion, respectively.

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on Sept. 30, 2025, and reported GAAP net income of $1.12 billion and GAAP net income per diluted share of $8.47 on revenues of $3.21 billion.

"KLA produced a strong all-around September quarter performance above the guidance midpoints. These results reflect double-digit year-over-year revenue and EPS growth, and KLA is on pace for solid relative revenue growth compared to our industry in calendar 2025," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corporation. "The AI infrastructure buildout represents a profound change in high performance computing that will positively affect a wide range of industries over the coming years. KLA is in a unique position to benefit from this buildout with an industry-leading portfolio of solutions directly addressing the biggest challenges for AI compute in the leading-edge foundry/logic, memory, and advanced packaging markets."

GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2026 Q4 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2025 Total Revenues $3,210 million $3,175 million $2,842 million Net Income $1,121 million $1,203 million $946 million Net Income per Diluted Share $8.47 $9.06 $7.01







Non-GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2026 Q4 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2025 Net Income $1,167 million $1,244 million $988 million Net Income per Diluted Share $8.81 $9.38 $7.33

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2026 first quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. P.T. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ending in Dec.:

Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $3.225 billion +/- $150 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.8% +/- 1.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 62.0% +/- 1.0%

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.46 +/- $0.78

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.70 +/- $0.78

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic on the KLA investor relations website (ir.kla.com) . Such Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to the amount and timing of dividends, the amount and timing of share repurchases, total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2025, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Sept. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,946,211

$ 2,078,908 Marketable securities 2,737,380

2,415,715 Accounts receivable, net 2,277,755

2,263,915 Inventories 3,297,368

3,212,149 Other current assets 642,446

728,102 Total current assets 10,901,160

10,698,789 Land, property and equipment, net 1,301,829

1,252,775 Goodwill, net 1,791,022

1,792,193 Deferred income taxes 1,131,211

1,105,770 Purchased intangible assets, net 397,366

444,785 Other non-current assets 795,386

773,614 Total assets $ 16,317,974

$ 16,067,926 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 429,836

$ 458,509 Deferred system revenue 818,807

816,834 Deferred service revenue 604,752

548,011 Other current liabilities 2,196,575

2,262,441 Total current liabilities 4,049,970

4,085,795 Long-term debt 5,885,193

5,884,257 Deferred tax liabilities 464,519

446,945 Deferred service revenue 287,133

348,844 Other non-current liabilities 646,088

609,632 Total liabilities 11,332,903

11,375,473 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,489,121

2,511,922 Retained earnings 2,495,279

2,179,330 Accumulated other comprehensive income 671

1,201 Total stockholders' equity 4,985,071

4,692,453 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,317,974

$ 16,067,926

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations











Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024 Revenues:





Product $ 2,465,006

$ 2,197,389 Service 744,690

644,152 Total revenues 3,209,696

2,841,541 Costs and expenses:





Costs of revenues 1,243,070

1,147,431 Research and development 360,461

323,145 Selling, general and administrative 268,988

251,042 Interest expense 71,075

82,171 Other expense (income), net (43,374)

(40,935) Income before income taxes 1,309,476

1,078,687 Provision for income taxes 188,436

132,836 Net income $ 1,121,040

$ 945,851 Net income per share





Basic $ 8.51

$ 7.05 Diluted $ 8.47

$ 7.01 Weighted-average number of shares:





Basic 131,757

134,134 Diluted 132,381

134,858

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,121,040

$ 945,851 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 97,016

95,823 Unrealized foreign exchange loss and other 12,078

7,718 Stock-based compensation expense 70,182

61,700 Deferred income taxes (10,615)

(81,682) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (12,575)

(91,660) Inventories (95,738)

(59,326) Other assets 50,921

152,641 Accounts payable (23,680)

(12,463) Deferred system revenue 1,974

(108,648) Deferred service revenue (4,970)

35,863 Other liabilities (44,042)

49,421 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,161,591

995,238 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (95,894)

(60,393) Proceeds from capital-related government assistance 1,541

— Purchases of available-for-sale and equity securities (949,871)

(837,935) Proceeds from maturity and sale of available-for-sale securities 632,795

727,247 Purchases of trading securities (156,864)

(17,581) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 158,305

17,623 Net cash used in investing activities (409,988)

(171,039) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of debt issuance costs (1,602)

— Common stock repurchases (545,067)

(567,383) Payment of dividends to stockholders (254,008)

(198,079) Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (81,122)

(72,246) Net cash used in financing activities (881,799)

(837,708) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,501)

13,582 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (132,697)

73 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,078,908

1,977,129 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,946,211

$ 1,977,202 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 119,049

$ 96,395 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 131,494

$ 131,126 Non-cash activities:





Dividends payable - financing activities $ 2,263

$ 2,009 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 20,207

$ 5,499 Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 32,758

$ 13,849

KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our three reportable segments and reconciliations to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Sept. 30, ( In thousands ) 2025

2024 Revenues:





Semiconductor Process Control $ 2,899,392

$ 2,575,151 Specialty Semiconductor Process 119,755

128,334 PCB and Component Inspection 189,488

137,983 Total revenues for reportable segments 3,208,635

2,841,468 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 1,061

73 Total revenues $ 3,209,696

$ 2,841,541

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

Sept. 30,

2024 GAAP net income

$ 1,121,040

$ 1,202,849

$ 945,851 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:













Acquisition-related charges a 49,026

50,677

56,694

Restructuring, severance and other charges b —

2,133

2,862

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (18,348)

(18,559)

(19,486)

Discrete tax items d 15,087

7,322

2,233 Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,166,805

$ 1,244,422

$ 988,154 GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 8.47

$ 9.06

$ 7.01 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 8.81

$ 9.38

$ 7.33 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation

132,381

132,734

134,858

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

(In thousands) Acquisition

- Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance

and Other

Charges

Total Pre-tax

GAAP to Non-

GAAP

Adjustments Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2025









Costs of revenues $ 38,053

$ —

$ 38,053 Selling, general and administrative 10,973

—

10,973 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 $ 49,026

$ —

$ 49,026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025









Costs of revenues $ 39,024

$ 1,233

$ 40,257 Research and development —

(3)

(3) Selling, general and administrative 11,653

903

12,556 Total in three months ended June 30, 2025 $ 50,677

$ 2,133

$ 52,810 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024









Costs of revenues $ 44,090

$ 901

$ 44,991 Research and development —

1,087

1,087 Selling, general and administrative 12,604

874

13,478 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2024 $ 56,694

$ 2,862

$ 59,556

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

Twelve Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,161,591

$ 995,238

$ 4,248,256

$ 3,420,073 Capital expenditures (95,894)

(60,393)

(370,760)

(269,732) Free cash flow $ 1,065,697

$ 934,845

$ 3,877,496

$ 3,150,341

Capital Returns Calculation



Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

Twelve Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Payments of dividends to stockholders $ 254,008

$ 198,079

$ 960,523

$ 789,613 Common stock repurchases 545,067

567,383

2,127,630

1,847,717 Capital returns $ 799,075

$ 765,462

$ 3,088,153

$ 2,637,330

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ending Dec. 31, 2025 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.68

$9.24 Acquisition-related charges a 0.38

0.38 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (0.14)

(0.14) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.92

$9.48 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

131.9

131.9

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin





Three Months Ending Dec. 31, 2025



Low

High GAAP gross margin

59.8 %

61.8 % Acquisition-related charges a 1.2 %

1.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin

61.0 %

63.0 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets. Although we exclude the effect of amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and such amortization of intangible assets related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well. b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance. c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. d. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 include the recognition of a deferred tax liability for withholding taxes on future remittance of previously taxed income as a result of new tax legislation. Discrete tax items in the three months ended June 30, 2025 include the recognition of a net deferred tax liability on foreign currency gains/losses resulting from new tax legislation and a tax benefit from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in all periods presented include a tax impact relating to the amortization of tax benefits from internal restructuring or similar tax benefits recorded in other periods.

