KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Sept. 30, 2020, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $421 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $2.69 on revenue of $1.54 billion.

"Our results demonstrate the resourcefulness of our global workforce, resiliency of our business model, and our continuing commitment to returning value to our shareholders," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "In the September quarter we saw broad, diversified strength across each of our segments. Semiconductor Process Control was solidly above plan, and our Service business is on track to deliver double-digit growth in 2020. We also ended the quarter with a strong backlog, reflecting the enabling role KLA plays in our customers' drive to innovate and invest in next-generation technology."

GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2021 Q4 FY 2020 Q1 FY 2020 Total revenue $1,539 million $1,460 million $1,413 million Net Income Attributable to KLA $421 million $411 million $347 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $2.69 $2.63 $2.16







Non-GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2021 Q4 FY 2020 Q1 FY 2020 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to KLA $475 million $426 million $398 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $3.03 $2.73 $2.48

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of recurring stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, goodwill impairment, restructuring, severance and other charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 first quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in December:

Total revenue between $1,510 million to $1,660 million

to GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $2.59 to $3.23

to Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $2.82 to $3.46

For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our total revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP EPS attributable to KLA for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, and growth of our Services business in 2020, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release include risks related to customer cancellations or push outs, our ability to deliver services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new laws, regulations or orders that limit our ability to sell products to customers or to service products previously sold to customers and other risk factors included in KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). Except as otherwise specifically indicated, the information included in this release is as of the date it is delivered. KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 2,043,453



$ 1,980,472

Accounts receivable, net 1,028,883



1,107,413

Inventories 1,394,225



1,310,985

Other current assets 288,138



324,675

Land, property and equipment, net 561,852



519,824

Goodwill 2,045,432



2,045,402

Deferred income taxes, non-current 245,614



236,797

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,340,913



1,391,413

Other non-current assets 371,586



362,979

Total assets $ 9,320,096



$ 9,279,960







LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 254,458



$ 264,280

Deferred system revenue 253,604



336,237

Deferred service revenue 241,219



233,493

Other current liabilities 999,547



865,776

Total current liabilities 1,748,828



1,699,786

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,420,403



3,469,670

Deferred tax liabilities 656,876



660,885

Deferred service revenue 84,953



96,325

Other non-current liabilities 646,691



672,284

Total liabilities 6,557,751



6,598,950

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,072,715



2,090,268

Retained earnings 753,915



654,930

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (79,446)



(79,774)

Total KLA stockholders' equity 2,747,184



2,665,424

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 15,161



15,586

Total stockholders' equity 2,762,345



2,681,010

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,320,096



$ 9,279,960



KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations















Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2019 Revenues:





Product $ 1,145,495



$ 1,057,975

Service 393,125



355,439

Total revenues 1,538,620



1,413,414

Costs and expenses:





Costs of revenues 620,562



604,241

Research and development 219,038



210,580

Selling, general and administrative 172,631



188,345

Interest expense 39,386



40,350

Other expense (income), net 3,197



(1,618)

Income before income taxes 483,806



371,516

Provision for income taxes 63,664



25,120

Net income 420,142



346,396

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (425)



(129)

Net income attributable to KLA $ 420,567



$ 346,525

Net income per share attributable to KLA:





Basic $ 2.71



$ 2.18

Diluted $ 2.69



$ 2.16

Weighted-average number of shares:





Basic 155,281



158,697

Diluted 156,442



160,131



KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 420,142



$ 346,396

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 80,066



98,588

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other (12,907)



10,313

Asset impairment charges 865



2,481

Stock-based compensation expense 26,992



26,944

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 73,000



(75,214)

Inventories (85,991)



(5,091)

Other assets 5,103



(8,930)

Accounts payable (9,822)



18,885

Deferred system revenue (82,633)



(4,833)

Deferred service revenue (3,646)



(4,337)

Other liabilities 101,002



91,043

Net cash provided by operating activities 512,171



496,245

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of assets 1,114



—

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(78,530)

Capital expenditures (55,925)



(32,566)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (231,821)



(263,767)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 53,249



25,449

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 95,835



198,751

Purchases of trading securities (18,630)



(9,021)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities 21,244



11,905

Proceeds from other investments 614



1,086

Net cash used in investing activities (134,320)



(146,693)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of debt (50,000)



—

Common stock repurchases (187,897)



(228,496)

Payment of dividends to stockholders (141,164)



(121,636)

Issuance of common stock —



114

Tax withholding payments related to equity awards (25,145)



(23,538)

Payment of contingent consideration payable —



(57)

Net cash used in financing activities (404,206)



(373,613)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,766



(3,585)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,589)



(27,646)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,234,409



1,015,994

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,215,820



$ 988,348

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 54,185



$ 19,862

Interest paid $ 40,071



$ 26,347

Non-cash activities:





Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 23,388



$ 16,074

Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ (2,987)



$ 9,366

Dividends payable - financing activities $ 391



$ 1,552

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 6,000



$ 8,000



KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited) The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Sept. 30, ( In thousands ) 2020

2019 Revenues:





Semiconductor Process Control $ 1,267,954



$ 1,163,632

Specialty Semiconductor Process 88,954



69,139

PCB, Display and Component Inspection 181,177



178,552

Other 140



2,231

Total revenues for reportable segments 1,538,225



1,413,554

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates 395



(140)

Total revenues $ 1,538,620



$ 1,413,414



KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share







Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Sept. 30,

2019 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 420,567



$ 411,253



$ 346,525

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:













Acquisition-related charges a 50,475



55,937



73,363



Restructuring, severance and other charges b 3,253



4,240



—



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (17,013)



(16,027)



(22,266)



Discrete tax items d 17,487



(29,364)



—

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 474,769



$ 426,039



$ 397,622

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 2.69



$ 2.63



$ 2.16

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 3.03



$ 2.73



$ 2.48

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

156,442



156,183



160,131



Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

In thousands Acquisition - Related Charges

Restructuring, Severance and Other Charges

Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020









Costs of revenues $ 37,040



$ 636



$ 37,676

Research and development —



923



923

Selling, general and administrative 13,435



1,933



15,368

Other expense (income), net —



(239)



(239)

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 50,475



$ 3,253



$ 53,728

Three months ended June 30, 2020









Costs of revenues $ 41,446



$ 534



$ 41,980

Research and development —



585



585

Selling, general and administrative 14,491



1,179



15,670

Other expense (income), net —



1,942



1,942

Total in three months ended June 30, 2020 $ 55,937



$ 4,240



$ 60,177

Three months ended Sept. 30, 2019









Costs of revenues $ 49,999



$ —



$ 49,999

Selling, general and administrative 23,364



—



23,364

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 73,363



$ —



$ 73,363



Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 512,171



$ 496,245

Capital expenditures

(55,925)



(32,566)

Free Cash Flow

$ 456,246



$ 463,679



Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ending Dec. 31, 2020 ( In thousands, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$2.59

$3.23 Acquisition-related charges a 0.32

0.32 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 0.02

0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (0.11)

(0.11) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$2.82

$3.46 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

155.4

155.4

The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods.



c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.



d. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 include a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate as well as tax expense from a restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended June 30, 2020 include a tax benefit of $29.4 million from an internal restructuring. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

