KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Dec. 31, 2020, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $457 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $2.94 on revenue of $1.65 billion.

"Our results for the December quarter and calendar 2020 demonstrate continued strong demand from customers, exceptional execution by our global teams, and the enduring strength and resiliency of our KLA operating model in guiding our strategic objectives," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "In the December quarter we also generated record free cash flow while continuing our commitment to capital returns to our shareholders."

GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2021 Q1 FY 2021 Q2 FY 2020 Total revenue $1,651 million $1,539 million $1,509 million Net Income Attributable to KLA $457 million $421 million $381 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $2.94 $2.69 $2.40







Non-GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2021 Q1 FY 2021 Q2 FY 2020 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to KLA $504 million $475 million $422 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $3.24 $3.03 $2.66

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in March:

Total revenue between $1,665 million to $1,815 million

to GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $2.98 to $3.66

to Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $3.23 to $3.91

For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our total revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP EPS attributable to KLA for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, and growth of our Services business in 2020, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release, include risks related to customer cancellations or push outs, our ability to deliver services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new laws, regulations or orders that limit our ability to sell products to customers or to service products previously sold to customers and other risk factors included in KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). Except as otherwise specifically indicated, the information included in this release is as of the date it is delivered. KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2020

June 30, 2020 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 2,296,530



$ 1,980,472

Accounts receivable, net 1,219,189



1,107,413

Inventories 1,420,618



1,310,985

Other current assets 286,617



324,675

Land, property and equipment, net 594,185



519,824

Goodwill 2,045,445



2,045,402

Deferred income taxes, non-current 258,734



236,797

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,289,843



1,391,413

Other non-current assets 403,483



362,979

Total assets $ 9,814,644



$ 9,279,960

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 262,496



$ 264,280

Deferred system revenue 274,642



336,237

Deferred service revenue 239,618



233,493

Short-term debt 20,000



—

Other current liabilities 1,223,356



865,776

Total current liabilities 2,020,112



1,699,786

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,441,465



3,469,670

Deferred tax liabilities 646,028



660,885

Deferred service revenue 88,769



96,325

Other non-current liabilities 667,964



672,284

Total liabilities 6,864,338



6,598,950

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,104,190



2,090,268

Retained earnings 903,696



654,930

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (72,704)



(79,774)

Total KLA stockholders' equity 2,935,182



2,665,424

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 15,124



15,586

Total stockholders' equity 2,950,306



2,681,010

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,814,644



$ 9,279,960



KLA Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations





























Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Product $ 1,238,023



$ 1,144,550



$ 2,383,518



$ 2,202,525

Service 412,847



364,903



805,972



720,342

Total revenues 1,650,870



1,509,453



3,189,490



2,922,867

Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 669,733



633,618



1,290,295



1,237,859

Research and development 229,064



220,751



448,102



431,331

Selling, general and administrative 181,909



192,253



354,540



380,598

Interest expense 38,880



40,472



78,266



80,822

Other expense (income), net 3,882



(2,568)



7,079



(4,186)

Income before income taxes 527,402



424,927



1,011,208



796,443

Provision for income taxes 70,419



44,622



134,083



69,742

Net income 456,983



380,305



877,125



726,701

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (268)



(250)



(693)



(379)

Net income attributable to KLA $ 457,251



$ 380,555



$ 877,818



$ 727,080

Net income per share attributable to KLA:













Basic $ 2.96



$ 2.42



$ 5.67



$ 4.60

Diluted $ 2.94



$ 2.40



$ 5.62



$ 4.56

Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 154,273



157,290



154,777



157,994

Diluted 155,560



158,620



156,057



159,314



KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 456,983



$ 380,305

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 84,257



88,534

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other (5,663)



(5,550)

Asset impairment charges —



100

Stock-based compensation expense 26,827



26,789

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (190,189)



(126,682)

Inventories (26,215)



(1,477)

Other assets (56,390)



3,558

Accounts payable 8,039



35,258

Deferred system revenue 21,038



(30,412)

Deferred service revenue 2,215



1,220

Other liabilities 240,179



16,088

Net cash provided by operating activities 561,081



387,731

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of assets 741



—

Capital expenditures (59,144)



(34,874)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (260,227)



(144,715)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 57,563



10,287

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 163,492



158,699

Purchases of trading securities (16,741)



(12,852)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities 18,424



15,307

Net cash used in investing activities (95,892)



(8,148)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 40,343



—

Proceeds from revolving credit facility —



250,000

Repayment of debt —



(275,000)

Common stock repurchases (177,492)



(284,593)

Payment of dividends to stockholders (139,584)



(134,696)

Issuance of common stock 26,356



24,499

Tax withholding payments related to equity awards (11,000)



(12,237)

Payment of contingent consideration payable —



(3)

Net cash used in financing activities (261,377)



(432,030)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11,834



3,963

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 215,646



(48,484)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,215,820



988,348

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,431,466



$ 939,864

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 59,764



$ 50,884

Interest paid $ 36,925



$ 53,140

Non-cash activities:





Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 25,987



$ 13,755

Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ (5,761)



$ (3,540)

Dividends payable - financing activities $ 812



$ 1,638

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 6,000



$ 4,000



KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, ( In thousands ) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 1,380,184



$ 1,247,430



$ 2,648,138



$ 2,411,062

Specialty Semiconductor Process 90,587



75,106



179,540



144,245

PCB, Display and Component Inspection 179,267



186,279



360,444



364,831

Other 449



517



590



2,748

Total revenues for reportable segments 1,650,487



1,509,332



3,188,712



2,922,886

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates 383



121



778



(19)

Total revenues $ 1,650,870



$ 1,509,453



$ 3,189,490



$ 2,922,867



KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 457,251



$ 420,567



$ 380,555



$ 877,818



$ 727,080

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 53,099



50,475



60,393



103,574



133,756



Restructuring, severance and other charges b 3,960



3,253



2,786



7,213



2,786



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (17,552)



(17,013)



(21,505)



(34,565)



(43,771)



Discrete tax items d 7,381



17,487



—



24,868



—

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 504,139



$ 474,769



$ 422,229



$ 978,908



$ 819,851

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 2.94



$ 2.69



$ 2.40



$ 5.62



$ 4.56

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 3.24



$ 3.03



$ 2.66



$ 6.27



$ 5.15

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

155,560



156,442



158,620



156,057



159,314



Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

In thousands Acquisition - Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges

Total pre-tax

GAAP to non-

GAAP Adjustments Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020









Costs of revenues $ 38,738



$ 765



$ 39,503

Research and development —



1,432



1,432

Selling, general and administrative 14,361



2,450



16,811

Other expense (income), net —



(687)



(687)

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 53,099



$ 3,960



$ 57,059

Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020









Costs of revenues $ 37,040



$ 636



$ 37,676

Research and development —



923



923

Selling, general and administrative 13,435



1,933



15,368

Other expense (income), net —



(239)



(239)

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 50,475



$ 3,253



$ 53,728

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019









Costs of revenues $ 40,590



$ 831



$ 41,421

Research and development —



802



802

Selling, general and administrative 19,803



1,153



20,956

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 60,393



$ 2,786



$ 63,179



Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 561,081



$ 387,731

Capital expenditures

(59,144)



(34,874)

Free Cash Flow

$ 501,937



$ 352,857





Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ending March 31, 2021 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$2.98

$3.66 Acquisition-related charges a 0.34

0.34 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 0.02

0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (0.11)

(0.11) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$3.23

$3.91 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

155.2

155.2

The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented.



b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.



c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.



d. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 include a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate as well as tax expense from a restructuring. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 are the aggregate of the aforementioned discrete tax items.

