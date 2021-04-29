KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
- Total revenues were $1.80 billion, finishing at the upper end of the range of guidance;
- GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $3.66, and non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $3.85, each also finishing at the upper end of the range of guidance;
- Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were both records at $646.2 million and $585.0 million, respectively;
- Capital return was $412.7 million with $139.3 million in dividends and $273.4 million in share repurchases
MILPITAS, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, 2021, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $567 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $3.66 on revenue of $1.80 billion.
"KLA's March quarter results demonstrate strong momentum in our business. We have seen a sharp increase in business levels in each of our major end markets, driven by secular demand trends across a broad range of semiconductor markets and applications," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "Against this backdrop, KLA continues to demonstrate our ability to meet customer requirements while growing operating profits, generating record free cash flow, and maintaining our long-term strategy of productive capital allocation."
|
GAAP Results
|
Q3 FY 2021
|
Q2 FY 2021
|
Q3 FY 2020
|
Total revenue
|
$1,804 million
|
$1,651 million
|
$1,424 million
|
Net Income Attributable to KLA
|
$567 million
|
$457 million
|
$78 million
|
Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA
|
$3.66
|
$2.94
|
$0.50
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Q3 FY 2021
|
Q2 FY 2021
|
Q3 FY 2020
|
Net Income Attributable to KLA
|
$598 million
|
$504 million
|
$389 million
|
Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA
|
$3.85
|
$3.24
|
$2.47
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance
The following details our guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in June:
- Total revenue between $1,755 million to $1,955 million
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 58% to 61%
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61% to 63%
- GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $3.20 to $4.08
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $3.47 to $4.35
For additional guidance metrics, please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.
About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: the future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; delays and disruptions in the supply chain; the demand for semiconductors; the financial condition of the global capital markets and the general macroeconomic environment; new and enhanced product and technology offerings by competitors; push-out of deliveries or cancellation of orders by customers; the ability of KLA's research and development teams to successfully innovate and develop technologies and products that are responsive to customer demands; KLA's ability to successfully manage its costs; market acceptance of KLA's existing and newly launched products; changing customer demands; and industry transitions. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this letter, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.
|
KLA Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
$
|
2,442,725
|
$
|
1,980,472
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,201,991
|
1,107,413
|
Inventories
|
1,450,588
|
1,310,985
|
Other current assets
|
309,861
|
324,675
|
Land, property and equipment, net
|
628,438
|
519,824
|
Goodwill
|
2,011,187
|
2,045,402
|
Deferred income taxes, non-current
|
240,822
|
236,797
|
Purchased intangible assets, net
|
1,237,589
|
1,391,413
|
Other non-current assets
|
416,039
|
362,979
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,939,240
|
$
|
9,279,960
|
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
295,111
|
$
|
264,280
|
Deferred system revenue
|
332,296
|
336,237
|
Deferred service revenue
|
252,992
|
233,493
|
Short-term debt
|
20,000
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,129,067
|
865,776
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,029,466
|
1,699,786
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Long-term debt
|
3,422,097
|
3,469,670
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
629,896
|
660,885
|
Deferred service revenue
|
86,902
|
96,325
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
658,015
|
672,284
|
Total liabilities
|
6,826,376
|
6,598,950
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock and capital in excess of par value
|
2,115,205
|
2,090,268
|
Retained earnings
|
1,070,124
|
654,930
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(70,473)
|
(79,774)
|
Total KLA stockholders' equity
|
3,114,856
|
2,665,424
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
(1,992)
|
15,586
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,112,864
|
2,681,010
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
9,939,240
|
$
|
9,279,960
|
KLA Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Nine Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
Product
|
$
|
1,375,320
|
$
|
1,051,096
|
$
|
3,758,838
|
$
|
3,253,621
|
Service
|
428,453
|
372,868
|
1,234,425
|
1,093,210
|
Total revenues
|
1,803,773
|
1,423,964
|
4,993,263
|
4,346,831
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Costs of revenues
|
709,629
|
590,158
|
1,999,924
|
1,828,017
|
Research and development
|
238,957
|
215,433
|
687,059
|
646,764
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
183,040
|
185,760
|
537,580
|
566,358
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
256,649
|
—
|
256,649
|
Interest expense
|
39,092
|
39,231
|
117,358
|
120,053
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
22,538
|
—
|
22,538
|
Other expense (income), net
|
(7,348)
|
(1,004)
|
(269)
|
(5,190)
|
Income before income taxes
|
640,403
|
115,199
|
1,651,611
|
911,642
|
Provision for income taxes
|
73,233
|
37,190
|
207,316
|
106,932
|
Net income
|
567,170
|
78,009
|
1,444,295
|
804,710
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(326)
|
(443)
|
(1,019)
|
(822)
|
Net income attributable to KLA
|
$
|
567,496
|
$
|
78,452
|
$
|
1,445,314
|
$
|
805,532
|
Net income per share attributable to KLA:
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.69
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
9.36
|
$
|
5.12
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.66
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
9.28
|
$
|
5.08
|
Weighted-average number of shares:
|
Basic
|
153,801
|
156,067
|
154,457
|
157,356
|
Diluted
|
155,159
|
157,172
|
155,789
|
158,586
|
KLA Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
567,170
|
$
|
78,009
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
256,649
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
84,365
|
81,990
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
22,538
|
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
5,231
|
(5,950)
|
Asset impairment charges
|
(23)
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
30,327
|
31,270
|
Gain on sale of business
|
(4,422)
|
—
|
Settlement of treasury lock agreement
|
—
|
(21,518)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
16,055
|
73,103
|
Inventories
|
(34,169)
|
(11,640)
|
Other assets
|
(20,851)
|
(23,899)
|
Accounts payable
|
32,735
|
(12,904)
|
Deferred system revenue
|
57,820
|
89,280
|
Deferred service revenue
|
11,507
|
10,691
|
Other liabilities
|
(99,595)
|
(125,591)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
646,150
|
442,028
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of business
|
16,833
|
—
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(70)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(61,183)
|
(43,445)
|
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|
(303,076)
|
(156,173)
|
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
|
14,962
|
69,034
|
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities
|
159,120
|
133,819
|
Purchases of trading securities
|
(48,495)
|
(46,784)
|
Proceeds from sale of trading securities
|
45,251
|
45,407
|
Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities
|
(176,588)
|
1,788
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
742,004
|
Repayment of debt
|
(20,000)
|
(721,033)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
(273,441)
|
(315,995)
|
Payment of dividends to stockholders
|
(139,338)
|
(133,327)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
—
|
672
|
Tax withholding payments related to equity awards
|
(6,674)
|
(4,958)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(439,453)
|
(432,637)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(9,425)
|
(4,868)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
20,684
|
6,311
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,431,466
|
939,864
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,452,150
|
$
|
946,175
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
100,657
|
$
|
91,972
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
39,980
|
$
|
35,176
|
Non-cash activities:
|
Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities
|
$
|
24,392
|
$
|
17,137
|
Contingent consideration payable - financing activities
|
$
|
178
|
$
|
303
|
Dividends payable - financing activities
|
$
|
779
|
$
|
1,388
|
Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities
|
$
|
6,000
|
$
|
—
|
Accrued debt issuance costs - financing activities
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
193
|
KLA Corporation
The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Nine Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
Semiconductor Process Control
|
$
|
1,506,140
|
$
|
1,177,777
|
$
|
4,154,278
|
$
|
3,588,839
|
Specialty Semiconductor Process
|
91,724
|
85,083
|
271,264
|
229,328
|
PCB, Display and Component Inspection
|
205,202
|
160,411
|
565,646
|
525,242
|
Other
|
149
|
469
|
739
|
3,217
|
Total revenues for reportable segments
|
1,803,215
|
1,423,740
|
4,991,927
|
4,346,626
|
Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates
|
558
|
224
|
1,336
|
205
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
1,803,773
|
$
|
1,423,964
|
$
|
4,993,263
|
$
|
4,346,831
|
KLA Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
GAAP net income attributable to KLA
|
$
|
567,496
|
$
|
457,251
|
$
|
78,452
|
$
|
1,445,314
|
$
|
805,532
|
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:
|
Acquisition-related charges
|
a
|
52,973
|
53,099
|
55,022
|
156,547
|
188,778
|
Restructuring, severance and other charges
|
b
|
(1,534)
|
3,960
|
5,432
|
5,679
|
8,218
|
Goodwill impairment
|
c
|
—
|
—
|
256,649
|
—
|
256,649
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
d
|
—
|
—
|
22,538
|
—
|
22,538
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
e
|
(17,866)
|
(17,552)
|
(23,604)
|
(52,431)
|
(67,375)
|
Discrete tax items
|
f
|
(2,967)
|
7,381
|
(5,551)
|
21,901
|
(5,551)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA
|
$
|
598,102
|
$
|
504,139
|
$
|
388,938
|
$
|
1,577,010
|
$
|
1,208,789
|
GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$
|
3.66
|
$
|
2.94
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
9.28
|
$
|
5.08
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$
|
3.85
|
$
|
3.24
|
$
|
2.47
|
$
|
10.12
|
$
|
7.62
|
Shares used in diluted shares calculation
|
155,159
|
155,560
|
157,172
|
155,789
|
158,586
|
Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands)
|
Acquisition - Related Charges
|
Restructuring, Severance and Other Charges
|
Goodwill Impairment
|
Debt Extinguishment Loss
|
Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP Adjustments
|
Three months ended March 31, 2021
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
40,309
|
$
|
701
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
41,010
|
Research and development
|
—
|
147
|
—
|
—
|
147
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
12,664
|
2,075
|
—
|
—
|
14,739
|
Other expense (income), net
|
—
|
(4,457)
|
—
|
—
|
(4,457)
|
Total in three months ended March 31, 2021
|
$
|
52,973
|
$
|
(1,534)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
51,439
|
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
38,738
|
$
|
765
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
39,503
|
Research and development
|
—
|
1,432
|
—
|
—
|
1,432
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
14,361
|
2,450
|
—
|
—
|
16,811
|
Other expense (income), net
|
—
|
(687)
|
—
|
—
|
(687)
|
Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$
|
53,099
|
$
|
3,960
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
57,059
|
Three months ended March 31, 2020
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
36,850
|
$
|
483
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
37,333
|
Research and development
|
—
|
685
|
—
|
—
|
685
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
18,172
|
4,264
|
—
|
—
|
22,436
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
256,649
|
—
|
256,649
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
22,538
|
22,538
|
Total in three months ended March 31, 2020
|
$
|
55,022
|
$
|
5,432
|
$
|
256,649
|
$
|
22,538
|
$
|
339,641
|
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
646,150
|
$
|
442,028
|
Capital expenditures
|
(61,183)
|
(43,445)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
584,967
|
$
|
398,583
|
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
Three Months Ending June 30, 2021
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
Low
|
High
|
GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$3.20
|
$4.08
|
Acquisition-related charges
|
a
|
0.34
|
0.34
|
Restructuring, severance and other charges
|
b
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
e
|
(0.11)
|
(0.11)
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
|
$3.47
|
$4.35
|
Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation
|
154.5
|
154.5
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
Three Months Ending June 30, 2021
|
Low
|
High
|
GAAP gross margin
|
58%
|
61%
|
Acquisition-related charges
|
a
|
3%
|
2%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
61%
|
63%
The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.
To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:
|
a.
|
Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech.
|
b.
|
Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.
|
c.
|
Goodwill impairment included non-cash expense recognized as a result of KLA's annual testing for goodwill impairment performed in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the acquired Orbotech business as well as the impact of elevated risk and macroeconomic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
d.
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt included a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.125% Senior Notes due in November 2021.
|
e.
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.
|
f.
|
Discrete tax items in the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily relate to a tax benefit of $3.0 million due to a decrease in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to a decrease in the effective income tax rate in Israel. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the nine months ended March 31, 2021 primarily include the aforementioned items as well as a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate. Discrete tax items in the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2020 include a decrease in deferred tax liability for an unrealized gain on investments held for sale by subsidiaries of the acquired Orbotech business.
