KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

KLA Corporation

25 Jan, 2024

  • Total revenues were $2.49 billion, above the midpoint of the guidance range of $2.45 billion +/- $125 million;
  • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $4.28. Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA was $6.16, near the upper end of the guidance range. GAAP EPS was impacted by a $219.0 million impairment charge for goodwill and purchased intangible assets, or $1.59 per diluted share.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter and last twelve months were $622.2 million and $3.48 billion, respectively, and free cash flow was $545.4 million and $3.17 billion, respectively; and
  • Capital returns for the quarter and last twelve months were $634.7 million and $2.50 billion, respectively.

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on Dec. 31, 2023, and reported GAAP net income of $582.5 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.28 on revenue of $2.49 billion.

"KLA's December quarter results were ahead of our expectations and capped a solid year that included strong relative margins and free cash flow growth despite a persistently soft market," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO, KLA Corporation. "While market conditions remain challenging in the near-term, with limited visibility regarding the timing of a resumption in sustainable demand, we believe our business has stabilized around current revenue levels. As we look forward, we are encouraged by the improvement in our customers' businesses across multiple markets and continue to prioritize supporting our customers, executing on our product roadmaps and preparing for growth at the leading edge."

GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2024

Q1 FY 2024

Q2 FY 2023

Total Revenue

$2,487 million

$2,397 million

$2,984 million

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$583 million

$741 million

$979 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$4.28

$5.41

$6.89




Non-GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2024

Q1 FY 2024

Q2 FY 2023

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$839 million

$786 million

$1,048 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$6.16

$5.74

$7.38

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2024 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 3 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ending in March:

  • Total revenues is expected to be in a range of $2.30 billion +/- $125 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.4% +/- 1.0%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% +/- 1.0%
  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $4.93 +/- $0.60
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $5.26 +/- $0.60

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic on the KLA investor relations website. Such Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; increasing attention to ESG matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, diversity and inclusion or other ESG target, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the war between Israel and Hamas, and the significant military activity in that region; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for R&D is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; and risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation


Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets






(In thousands)

Dec. 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             1,665,054

$             1,927,865

Marketable securities

1,677,940

1,315,294

Accounts receivable, net

1,843,878

1,753,361

Inventories

3,038,628

2,876,784

Other current assets

523,221

498,728

Total current assets

8,748,721

8,372,032

Land, property and equipment, net

1,088,824

1,031,841

Goodwill, net

2,086,204

2,278,820

Deferred income taxes

902,163

816,899

Purchased intangible assets, net

786,233

935,303

Other non-current assets

668,356

637,462

Total assets

$           14,280,501

$           14,072,357

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                376,671

$                371,026

Deferred system revenue

884,027

651,720

Deferred service revenue

446,243

416,606

Current portion of long-term debt

749,842

Other current liabilities

2,114,214

2,303,490

Total current liabilities

4,570,997

3,742,842

Long-term debt

5,142,884

5,890,736

Deferred tax liabilities

493,968

529,287

Deferred service revenue

221,768

176,681

Other non-current liabilities

807,173

813,058

Total liabilities

11,236,790

11,152,604

Stockholders' equity:


Common stock and capital in excess of par value

2,154,509

2,107,663

Retained earnings

921,466

848,431

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(32,264)

(36,341)

Total stockholders' equity

3,043,711

2,919,753

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$           14,280,501

$           14,072,357

KLA Corporation






Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations






Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:






Product

$     1,921,809

$     2,463,408

$     3,758,473

$     4,659,017

Service

564,917

520,479

1,125,209

1,049,294

Total revenues

2,486,726

2,983,887

4,883,682

5,708,311

Costs and expenses:






Costs of revenues

976,746

1,208,786

1,923,637

2,250,012

Research and development

320,418

332,826

631,632

651,341

Selling, general and administrative

237,244

243,096

476,889

497,076

Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets

219,000


219,000

Interest expense

74,202

74,280

148,436

148,675

Loss on extinguishment of debt




13,286

Other expense (income), net

(32,154)

(18,074)

(58,893)

(65,080)

Income before income taxes

691,270

1,142,973

1,542,981

2,213,001

Provision for income taxes

108,736

164,178

219,072

208,141

Net income

582,534

978,795

1,323,909

2,004,860

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest




74

Net income attributable to KLA

$         582,534

$         978,795

$     1,323,909

$      2,004,786

Net income per share attributable to KLA






Basic

$               4.30

$               6.93

$               9.74

$             14.16

Diluted

$               4.28

$               6.89

$               9.69

$             14.09

Weighted-average number of shares:






Basic

135,539

141,299

135,976

141,564

Diluted

136,254

141,966

136,684

142,268

KLA Corporation


Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$               582,534

$               978,795

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets

219,000

Depreciation and amortization

99,063

103,508

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other

(34,346)

(20,679)

Asset impairment charges


749

Stock-based compensation expense

48,620

38,405

Deferred income taxes

(65,158)

(98,890)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(160,265)

(440,647)

Inventories

(21,189)

(127,647)

Other assets

(104,872)

(15,091)

Accounts payable

2,692

44,317

Deferred system revenue

218,250

95,079

Deferred service revenue

68,821

42,630

Other liabilities

(230,908)

87,761

Net cash provided by operating activities

622,242

688,290

Cash flows from investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of assets

5,079

Capital expenditures

(76,801)

(93,642)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(451,800)

(301,372)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

7,252

10,147

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

427,128

141,926

Purchases of trading securities

(16,049)

(18,071)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities

16,715

19,607

Net cash used in investing activities

(88,476)

(241,405)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of debt


(200,000)

Common stock repurchases

(437,817)

(355,007)

Payment of dividends to stockholders

(196,859)

(184,208)

Issuance of common stock

48,433

33,793

Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units

(3,005)

(2,598)

Contingent consideration payable and other, net

(1,676)

(2,500)

Net cash used in financing activities

(590,924)

(710,520)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

10,642

15,832

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(46,516)

(247,803)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,711,570

1,819,280

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$            1,665,054

$            1,571,477

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:


Income taxes paid, net

$               506,046

$               293,403

Interest paid

$                 24,818

$                 29,635

Non-cash activities:


Contingent consideration payable - financing activities

$                      155

$                 (1,919)

Dividends payable - financing activities

$                   2,132

$                  1,999

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities

$                 10,999

$                15,975

Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities

$                 18,312

$                30,590

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our three reportable segments and reconciliations to total revenues for the indicated periods:


Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:






Semiconductor Process Control

$     2,194,079

$     2,657,395

$     4,329,557

$     5,055,154

Specialty Semiconductor Process

150,065

158,085

276,784

285,952

PCB, Display and Component Inspection

143,032

169,959

279,075

370,704

Total revenues for reportable segments

2,487,176

2,985,439

4,885,416

5,711,810

Corporate allocations and effects of changes in
foreign currency exchange rates

(450)

(1,552)

(1,734)

(3,499)

Total revenues

$     2,486,726

$     2,983,887

$     4,883,682

$     5,708,311

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31,
2023

Sept. 30,
2023

Dec. 31,
2022

Dec. 31,
2023

Dec. 31,
2022

GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$      582,534

$      741,375

$      978,795

$  1,323,909

$  2,004,786

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:










Acquisition-related charges

a

59,307

63,244

66,689

122,551

141,949

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

1,270



1,270

(5,189)

Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets

c

219,000



219,000


Loss on extinguishment of debt

d





13,286

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(22,806)

(20,399)

(19,293)

(43,205)

(46,575)

Discrete tax items

f

(103)

2,255

21,511

2,152

(53,965)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$      839,202

$      786,475

$   1,047,702

$   1,625,677

$   2,054,292

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$            4.28

$            5.41

$            6.89

$            9.69

$          14.09

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$            6.16

$            5.74

$            7.38

$          11.89

$          14.44

Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation

136,254

137,104

141,966

136,684

142,268

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations 

(In thousands)

Acquisition -
Related
Charges

Restructuring,
Severance and
Other Charges

Goodwill and
Purchased
Intangible Asset
Impairment

Total Pre-tax GAAP
to Non-GAAP
Adjustments

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023






Costs of revenues

$        46,078

$              467

$                —

$                46,545

Research and development


417


417

Selling, general and administrative

13,229

386


13,615

Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets



219,000

219,000

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2023

$        59,307

$          1,270

$      219,000

$              279,577

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023






Costs of revenues

$        46,078

$                —

$                —

$                46,078

Selling, general and administrative

17,166



17,166

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2023

$        63,244

$                —

$                —

$                63,244

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022






Costs of revenues

$        45,437

$                —

$                —

$                45,437

Research and development

748



748

Selling, general and administrative

20,504



20,504

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2022

$        66,689

$                —

$                —

$                66,689

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation 


Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$          622,242

$          688,290

$      3,475,952

$      3,337,942

Capital expenditures

(76,801)

(93,642)

(308,443)

(351,458)

Free cash flow

$          545,441

$          594,648

$      3,167,509

$      2,986,484

Capital Returns Calculation 


Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Payments of dividends to stockholders

$          196,859

$          184,208

$          738,730

$          688,770

Common stock repurchases

437,817

355,007

1,760,240

3,583,108

Forward contract for accelerated share repurchases




900,000

Capital returns

$          634,676

$          539,215

$      2,498,970

$       5,171,878

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



Three Months Ending March 31, 2024

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Low

High

GAAP net income per diluted share


$4.33

$5.53

Acquisition-related charges

a

0.42

0.42

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

0.06

0.06

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(0.15)

(0.15)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$4.66

$5.86

Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

135.6

135.6

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin



Three Months Ending March 31, 2024


Low

High

GAAP gross margin

58.4 %

60.4 %

Acquisition-related charges

a

1.9 %

1.9 %

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

0.2 %

0.2 %

Non-GAAP gross margin

60.5 %

62.5 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:

a.   

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs associated with our acquisitions and dispositions, as well as intangible asset impairment charges. Although we exclude the effect of amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and such amortization of intangible assets related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well.

b.    

Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, gains and losses from exiting non-core businesses and adjustments related to non-controlling interest. Restructuring, severance and other charges in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022 included a gain on the sale of Orbograph, Ltd. ("Orbograph"), which was sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, partially offset by certain transaction bonuses triggered by the sale of Orbograph.

c.    

Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets included non-cash expense recognized as a result of the company's testing for goodwill impairment and long-lived asset impairment performed in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the PCB and Display reporting units. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these impairment charges as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

d. 

Loss on extinguishment of debt included a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.650% Senior Notes due in Nov. 2024.

e.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.

f.    

Discrete tax items in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2023 included a one-time tax benefit resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in all periods presented included a tax impact relating to the amortization of the aforementioned tax benefit or similar tax benefits recorded in other periods. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 included a tax expense of $19.8 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022 also included an adjustment of the net benefit of the Orbotech Ltd. 2012 to 2018 Israel tax audit settlement, for which the net benefit includes the liability on the audit settlement less reductions in unrecognized tax positions and deferred tax assets and liabilities, as well as a tax impact from the sale of Orbograph.

SOURCE KLA Corporation

