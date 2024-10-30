KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Total revenues were $2.84 billion , above the midpoint of the guidance range of $2.75 billion +/- $150 million ;

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Sept. 30, 2024, and reported GAAP net income of $945.9 million and GAAP net income per diluted share of $7.01 on revenues of $2.84 billion.

"KLA's September quarter results demonstrate continued outperformance with results above expectations and consistent with our expectation of sequential quarterly growth in revenue over the course of the current calendar year," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO, KLA Corporation. "While some customers are facing near-term challenges, we are optimistic about continued semiconductor market growth in the fourth calendar quarter of 2024 and into calendar 2025. KLA's industry-leading portfolio combined with disciplined operational execution positions the company well to support customer investments, particularly in leading-edge AI and high-performance computing applications."

GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2025 Q4 FY 2024 Q1 FY 2024 Total Revenues $2,842 million $2,569 million $2,397 million Net Income $946 million $836 million $741 million Net Income per Diluted Share $7.01 $6.18 $5.41







Non-GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2025 Q4 FY 2024 Q1 FY 2024 Net Income $988 million $893 million $786 million Net Income per Diluted Share $7.33 $6.60 $5.74

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2025 first quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. P.T. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ending in Dec.:

Total revenues is expected to be in a range of $2.95 billion +/- $150 million

+/- GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.0% +/- 1.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% +/- 1.0%

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $7.45 +/- $0.60

+/- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $7.75 +/- $0.60

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic on the KLA investor relations website. Such Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2024, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; increasing attention to ESG matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, diversity and inclusion or other ESG targets, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; risks related to acquisitions, integrations, strategic alliances or collaborative arrangements; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the war in the Middle East, and the significant military activity in that region; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; risks related to artificial intelligence; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for R&D is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government; and risks related to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware being the sole and exclusive forum for certain actions and proceedings. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,977,202

$ 1,977,129 Marketable securities 2,652,514

2,526,866 Accounts receivable, net 1,953,156

1,833,041 Inventories 3,109,837

3,034,781 Other current assets 535,730

659,327 Total current assets 10,228,439

10,031,144 Land, property and equipment, net 1,118,312

1,109,968 Goodwill, net 2,015,721

2,015,726 Deferred income taxes 981,591

915,241 Purchased intangible assets, net 612,011

668,764 Other non-current assets 725,663

692,723 Total assets $ 15,681,737

$ 15,433,566 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 376,505

$ 359,487 Deferred system revenue 877,207

985,856 Deferred service revenue 512,470

501,926 Current portion of long-term debt 749,984

749,936 Other current liabilities 2,282,048

2,063,569 Total current liabilities 4,798,214

4,660,774 Long-term debt 5,881,372

5,880,199 Deferred tax liabilities 471,575

486,690 Deferred service revenue 319,794

294,460 Other non-current liabilities 651,068

743,115 Total liabilities 12,122,023

12,065,238 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,257,052

2,280,133 Retained earnings 1,328,166

1,137,270 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,504)

(49,075) Total stockholders' equity 3,559,714

3,368,328 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,681,737

$ 15,433,566

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023 Revenues:





Product $ 2,197,389

$ 1,836,664 Service 644,152

560,292 Total revenues 2,841,541

2,396,956 Costs and expenses:





Costs of revenues 1,147,431

946,891 Research and development 323,145

311,214 Selling, general and administrative 251,042

239,645 Interest expense 82,171

74,234 Other expense (income), net (40,935)

(26,739) Income before income taxes 1,078,687

851,711 Provision for income taxes 132,836

110,336 Net income $ 945,851

$ 741,375 Net income per share





Basic $ 7.05

$ 5.43 Diluted $ 7.01

$ 5.41 Weighted-average number of shares:





Basic 134,134

136,412 Diluted 134,858

137,104

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 945,851

$ 741,375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 95,823

102,403 Unrealized foreign exchange loss and other 7,718

9,970 Stock-based compensation expense 61,700

48,772 Deferred income taxes (81,682)

(71,322) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (91,660)

107,018 Inventories (59,326)

(138,419) Other assets 152,641

(7,520) Accounts payable (12,463)

8,345 Deferred system revenue (108,648)

14,057 Deferred service revenue 35,863

5,901 Other liabilities 49,421

63,160 Net cash provided by operating activities 995,238

883,740 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (60,393)

(68,045) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (837,935)

(530,842) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 55,322

7,983 Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 671,925

201,149 Purchases of trading securities (17,581)

(49,958) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 17,623

48,042 Net cash used in investing activities (171,039)

(391,671) Cash flows from financing activities:





Common stock repurchases (567,383)

(455,412) Payment of dividends to stockholders (198,079)

(181,507) Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (72,246)

(68,237) Net cash used in financing activities (837,708)

(705,156) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 13,582

(3,208) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73

(216,295) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,977,129

1,927,865 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,977,202

$ 1,711,570 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 96,395

$ 99,388 Interest paid $ 131,126

$ 113,236 Non-cash activities:





Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ —

$ (920) Dividends payable - financing activities $ 2,009

$ 1,853 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 5,499

$ 11,000 Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 13,849

$ 22,729

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our three reportable segments and reconciliations to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Sept. 30, ( In thousands ) 2024

2023 Revenues:





Semiconductor Process Control $ 2,575,151

$ 2,135,478 Specialty Semiconductor Process 128,334

126,719 PCB and Component Inspection 137,983

136,043 Total revenues for reportable segments 2,841,468

2,398,240 Corporate allocations and effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 73

(1,284) Total revenues $ 2,841,541

$ 2,396,956

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

Sept. 30,

2023 GAAP net income

$ 945,851

$ 836,446

$ 741,375 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:













Acquisition-related charges a 56,694

58,777

63,244

Restructuring, severance and other charges b 2,862

17,721

—

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (19,486)

(23,227)

(20,399)

Discrete tax items d 2,233

3,092

2,255 Non-GAAP net income

$ 988,154

$ 892,809

$ 786,475 GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 7.01

$ 6.18

$ 5.41 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 7.33

$ 6.60

$ 5.74 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation

134,858

135,342

137,104

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

(In thousands) Acquisition -

Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges

Total Pre-tax GAAP

to Non-GAAP

Adjustments Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024









Costs of revenues $ 44,090

$ 901

$ 44,991 Research and development —

1,087

1,087 Selling, general and administrative 12,604

874

13,478 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2024 $ 56,694

$ 2,862

$ 59,556 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024









Costs of revenues $ 45,937

$ 2,240

$ 48,177 Research and development —

2,230

2,230 Selling, general and administrative 12,840

13,251

26,091 Total in three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 58,777

$ 17,721

$ 76,498 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023









Costs of revenues $ 46,078

$ —

$ 46,078 Selling, general and administrative 17,166

—

17,166 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 63,244

$ —

$ 63,244

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

Twelve Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 995,238

$ 883,740

$ 3,420,073

$ 3,542,000 Capital expenditures (60,393)

(68,045)

(269,732)

(325,284) Free cash flow $ 934,845

$ 815,695

$ 3,150,341

$ 3,216,716

Capital Returns Calculation



Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

Twelve Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Payments of dividends to stockholders $ 198,079

$ 181,507

$ 789,613

$ 726,079 Common stock repurchases 567,383

455,412

1,847,717

1,677,430 Capital returns $ 765,462

$ 636,919

$ 2,637,330

$ 2,403,509

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ending Dec. 31, 2024 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share

$6.85

$8.05 Acquisition-related charges a 0.42

0.42 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 0.02

0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (0.14)

(0.14) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.15

$8.35 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

134.1

134.1

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin





Three Months Ending Dec. 31, 2024



Low

High GAAP gross margin

59.0 %

61.0 % Acquisition-related charges a 1.5 %

1.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin

60.5 %

62.5 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:





a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs associated with our acquisitions and dispositions, as well as intangible asset impairment charges. Although we exclude the effect of amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and such amortization of intangible assets related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well.



b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance and, in the three months ended June 30, 2024, writedowns of certain right of use assets and fixed assets that were abandoned.



c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.



d. Discrete tax items in the three months ended June 30, 2024 included a tax impact resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in all periods presented included a tax impact relating to the amortization of the aforementioned tax item or similar tax items recorded in other periods.

