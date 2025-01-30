KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues were $3.08 billion , at the upper end of the guidance range of $2.95 billion +/- $150 million ;

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Dec. 31, 2024, and reported GAAP net income of $824.5 million and GAAP net income per diluted share of $6.16 on revenues of $3.08 billion.

"KLA's December quarter results were above the midpoint of our guidance ranges despite navigating through the business impact of new U.S. government export controls released late in the quarter. These results supported a strong finish to calendar 2024 for KLA highlighted by relative revenue growth outperformance and strong profitability," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO, KLA Corporation. "The return to growth at the leading-edge continues to gain momentum led by expanding AI and high-performance computing investments. KLA's differentiated portfolio of solutions aligns exceptionally well in helping enable our customers to navigate increasing technology complexity, growing design starts and larger semiconductor devices in an environment of rising semiconductor demand."

GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2025 Q2 FY 2024 Total Revenues $3,077 million $2,842 million $2,487 million Net Income $825 million $946 million $583 million Net Income per Diluted Share $6.16 $7.01 $4.28







Non-GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2025 Q2 FY 2024 Net Income $1,098 million $988 million $839 million Net Income per Diluted Share $8.20 $7.33 $6.16

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2025 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 3 p.m. P.T. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ending in March:

Total revenues is expected to be in a range of $3.0 billion +/- $150 million

+/- GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.6% +/- 1.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 62.0% +/- 1.0%

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $7.77 +/- $0.60

+/- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.05 +/- $0.60

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic on the KLA investor relations website. Such Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; increasing attention to environment, social and governance ("ESG") matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, diversity and inclusion or other ESG targets, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; risks related to acquisitions, integrations, strategic alliances or collaborative arrangements; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the war between Ukraine and Russia, escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, and the significant military activity in that region; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; risks related to artificial intelligence; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for research and development is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government; and risks related to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware being the sole and exclusive forum for certain actions and proceedings. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,838,278

$ 1,977,129 Marketable securities 1,942,127

2,526,866 Accounts receivable, net 2,334,977

1,833,041 Inventories 3,046,340

3,034,781 Other current assets 610,882

659,327 Total current assets 9,772,604

10,031,144 Land, property and equipment, net 1,173,928

1,109,968 Goodwill, net 1,785,297

2,015,726 Deferred income taxes 1,002,169

915,241 Purchased intangible assets, net 548,645

668,764 Other non-current assets 719,053

692,723 Total assets $ 15,001,696

$ 15,433,566 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 432,891

$ 359,487 Deferred system revenue 1,072,565

985,856 Deferred service revenue 521,424

501,926 Current portion of long-term debt —

749,936 Other current liabilities 2,111,378

2,063,569 Total current liabilities 4,138,258

4,660,774 Long-term debt 5,882,387

5,880,199 Deferred tax liabilities 423,626

486,690 Deferred service revenue 333,758

294,460 Other non-current liabilities 639,118

743,115 Total liabilities 11,417,147

12,065,238 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,346,346

2,280,133 Retained earnings 1,284,589

1,137,270 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,386)

(49,075) Total stockholders' equity 3,584,549

3,368,328 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,001,696

$ 15,433,566

KLA Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations













Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Product $ 2,409,462

$ 1,921,809

$ 4,606,851

$ 3,758,473 Service 667,389

564,917

1,311,541

1,125,209 Total revenues 3,076,851

2,486,726

5,918,392

4,883,682 Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 1,221,461

976,746

2,368,892

1,923,637 Research and development 346,157

320,418

669,302

631,632 Selling, general and administrative 267,081

237,244

518,123

476,889 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets 239,100

219,000

239,100

219,000 Interest expense 74,981

74,202

157,152

148,436 Other expense (income), net (44,458)

(32,154)

(85,393)

(58,893) Income before income taxes 972,529

691,270

2,051,216

1,542,981 Provision for income taxes 148,002

108,736

280,838

219,072 Net income $ 824,527

$ 582,534

$ 1,770,378

$ 1,323,909 Net income per share













Basic $ 6.18

$ 4.30

$ 13.24

$ 9.74 Diluted $ 6.16

$ 4.28

$ 13.17

$ 9.69 Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 133,327

135,539

133,730

135,976 Diluted 133,926

136,254

134,415

136,684

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 824,527

$ 582,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets 239,100

219,000 Depreciation and amortization 103,922

99,063 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other 11,346

(34,346) Stock-based compensation expense 61,841

48,620 Deferred income taxes (68,976)

(65,158) Net gain on sale of assets (161)

— Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (394,604)

(160,265) Inventories 64,958

(21,189) Other assets (90,845)

(104,872) Accounts payable 67,080

2,692 Deferred system revenue 195,357

218,250 Deferred service revenue 22,927

68,821 Other liabilities (186,957)

(230,908) Net cash provided by operating activities 849,515

622,242 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of assets 161

5,079 Capital expenditures (92,323)

(76,801) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (489,033)

(451,800) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 183,097

7,252 Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 1,010,660

427,128 Purchases of trading securities (17,276)

(16,049) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 18,420

16,715 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 613,706

(88,476) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of debt (750,000)

— Common stock repurchases (650,121)

(437,817) Payment of dividends to stockholders (226,776)

(196,859) Issuance of common stock 47,538

48,433 Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (3,608)

(3,005) Contingent consideration payable and other, net —

(1,676) Net cash used in financing activities (1,582,967)

(590,924) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19,178)

10,642 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (138,924)

(46,516) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,977,202

1,711,570 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,838,278

$ 1,665,054 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 361,833

$ 506,046 Interest paid $ 25,059

$ 24,818 Non-cash activities:





Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ —

$ 155 Dividends payable - financing activities $ 2,104

$ 2,132 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 5,500

$ 10,999 Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 11,354

$ 18,312

KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited) The following is a summary of results for each of our three reportable segments and reconciliations to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, ( In thousands ) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 2,755,743

$ 2,194,079

$ 5,330,894

$ 4,329,557 Specialty Semiconductor Process 160,407

150,065

288,741

276,784 PCB and Component Inspection 161,080

143,032

299,063

279,075 Total revenues for reportable segments 3,077,230

2,487,176

5,918,698

4,885,416 Corporate allocations and effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (379)

(450)

(306)

(1,734) Total revenues $ 3,076,851

$ 2,486,726

$ 5,918,392

$ 4,883,682

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31,

2024

Sept. 30,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Dec. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023 GAAP net income

$ 824,527

$ 945,851

$ 582,534

$ 1,770,378

$ 1,323,909 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 58,656

56,694

59,307

115,350

122,551

Restructuring, severance and other charges b 2,133

2,862

1,270

4,995

1,270

Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets c 239,100

—

219,000

239,100

219,000

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments d (23,160)

(19,486)

(22,806)

(42,646)

(43,205)

Discrete tax items e (2,812)

2,233

(103)

(579)

2,152 Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,098,444

$ 988,154

$ 839,202

$ 2,086,598

$ 1,625,677 GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 6.16

$ 7.01

$ 4.28

$ 13.17

$ 9.69 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 8.20

$ 7.33

$ 6.16

$ 15.52

$ 11.89 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation

133,926

134,858

136,254

134,415

136,684

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

(In thousands) Acquisition -

Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges

Goodwill and

Purchased

Intangible

Asset

Impairment

Total Pre-tax GAAP

to Non-GAAP

Adjustments Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024













Costs of revenues $ 43,348

$ 429

$ —

$ 43,777 Research and development 2,994

1,166

—

4,160 Selling, general and administrative 12,314

538

—

12,852 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets —

—

239,100

239,100 Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2024 $ 58,656

$ 2,133

$ 239,100

$ 299,889 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024













Costs of revenues $ 44,090

$ 901

$ —

$ 44,991 Research and development —

1,087

—

1,087 Selling, general and administrative 12,604

874

—

13,478 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2024 $ 56,694

$ 2,862

$ —

$ 59,556 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023













Costs of revenues $ 46,078

$ 467

$ —

$ 46,545 Research and development —

417

—

417 Selling, general and administrative 13,229

386

—

13,615 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets —

—

219,000

219,000 Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 59,307

$ 1,270

$ 219,000

$ 279,577

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 849,515

$ 622,242

$ 3,647,346

$ 3,475,952 Capital expenditures (92,323)

(76,801)

(285,254)

(308,443) Free cash flow $ 757,192

$ 545,441

$ 3,362,092

$ 3,167,509

Capital Returns Calculation



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Payments of dividends to stockholders $ 226,776

$ 196,859

$ 819,530

$ 738,730 Common stock repurchases 650,121

437,817

2,060,021

1,760,240 Capital returns $ 876,897

$ 634,676

$ 2,879,551

$ 2,498,970

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ending March 31, 2025 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.17

$8.37 Acquisition-related charges a 0.40

0.40 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 0.02

0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments d (.14)

(.14) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.45

$8.65 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

133.3

133.3

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin





Three Months Ending March 31, 2025



Low

High GAAP gross margin

59.6 %

61.6 % Acquisition-related charges a 1.4 %

1.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin

61.0 %

63.0 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and write-offs due to abandonment of in-process research and development projects. Although we exclude the effect of amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and such amortization of intangible assets related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well.



b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance.



c. Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2024 as well as the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2023 included non-cash expense recognized as a result of the company's testing for goodwill impairment and long-lived assets impairment. The impairment charge in fiscal 2024 resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for our PCB and Display reporting units. The impairment charge in fiscal 2025 resulted from the continued deterioration of the long-term forecast for our PCB business. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these impairment charges as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



d. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.



e. Discrete tax items in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2024 include the recognition of a deferred tax asset on foreign currency gains/losses resulting from new tax legislation. Discrete tax items in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2023 included a one-time tax benefit resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in all periods presented included a tax impact relating to the amortization of the aforementioned tax benefit or similar tax benefits recorded in other periods.

