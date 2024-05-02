KLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend

News provided by

KLA Corporation

May 02, 2024, 17:00 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45 per share on its common stock, payable on May 31, 2024 to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2024.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg 

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

SOURCE KLA Corporation

Also from this source

KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on March 31,...

KLA Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Date

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 3...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics