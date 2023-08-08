KLA Foundation Announces Inaugural $1 Million in Education Equity Fund Grants

News provided by

KLA Corporation

08 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Grants to help nonprofits expand access to quality education among underrepresented students

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced the KLA Foundation has awarded inaugural KLA Education Equity Fund grants totaling $1 million to four education-related nonprofits working to narrow the gap for underrepresented K-12 students in California and Oregon.

"Each of these organizations is bringing innovative solutions to students that will help them learn, grow and thrive," said Jen Shea, executive director, KLA Foundation. "It's hard to dispute the impact of investment in education, and we chose these organizations to receive the foundation's first KLA Equity Fund grants based on their impactful change in communities where our company has a presence."

KLA Foundation made the grants to these organizations for meeting three core values of expanding access to education, advancing emotional well-being and improving systems:

  • Project Invent, San Francisco: $375,000 over three years to enhance invention and entrepreneurship by preparing teachers to empower traditionally underserved students as innovators who invent technology solutions that solve real problems in their communities.
  • Pivotal, San Jose: $300,000 over three years to help young people in and from foster care in three California counties finish high school in a state where only 46% of youth in foster care graduate from high school; an average 74% of youth in Pivotal's program have completed high school.
  • Urban Ed Academy, San Francisco: $250,000 over two years for its "Man the Bay" initiative that has brought more than 25 men of color to teach 2,500 students in San Francisco and Oakland since 2018; nationally, only 1.2% of teachers are African American men.
  • ELSO, Inc., Portland: $100,000 over two years to build culturally responsive educational programs focusing on climate justice, STEM literacy and community resilience; the organization will apply its KLA Foundation grant to help teachers at a local elementary school bring STEM learning outdoors through its Youth Climate Justice Education Project.

For details on each organization's project and impact of KLA funding, go to KLA Advance.

The KLA Education Equity Fund is a multiyear grant program focused initially on U.S. communities where KLA has operations. The foundation plans to announce additional grants in 2024 and beyond.

"In the U.S., K-12 education has the power to lift communities and strengthen the economy," Shea said. "To fulfill this idea, the U.S. must address the needs among underrepresented students, and KLA is committed to investing in communities where we live and work."

"The KLA Foundation provides strategic partnerships with organizations through grant funding like this or by empowering KLA employees to get involved in causes that are close to their hearts," said John Van Camp, chairman of the KLA Foundation board, and KLA executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "These kinds of support programs consistently deliver meaningful impact to our communities, which we believe truly benefits us all." 

SOURCE KLA Corporation

Also from this source

KLA Declares Regular Cash Dividend

KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.