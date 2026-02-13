KLA Schools Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Designed for infants through pre-K, the new KLA Schools location at 5725 Lorraine Rd. will include 10 classrooms and welcome up to 200 children at full enrollment.

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Schools broke ground Jan. 13 on its future KLA Schools of Lakewood Ranch location, a new early learning campus planned at 5725 Lorraine Road, Bradenton, FL 34211.

The ceremony brought together KLA Schools leadership, team members and community partners, including Roberto Ortega , founder and CEO of KLA Schools, along with the project's landowners Kirit Patel, Kevan Patel and family; contractor Raj Mathur of Raj Mathur Construction & Engineering and family; the school's ownership group JM and Kenia Sada and Greg and Michelle Moraille; and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance members. KLA Schools team members from the marketing and educational departments also attended.

The Lakewood Ranch school is planned to include 10 classrooms, with two classrooms per age group, and a total capacity of 200 students at full enrollment. The campus will serve children ages 3 months to 4 years.

For families in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding Bradenton area, the new school is designed to deliver an early learning experience that goes beyond traditional childcare, according to JM Sada , director of franchise development and one of the school's owners.

"KLA Schools of Lakewood Ranch offers a premium, inquiry-based educational experience focused on creativity, independence and whole-child development," Sada said. "Purposefully designed classrooms, highly trained educators, and strong family partnerships set KLA apart from traditional child care models."

KLA's decision to expand into Lakewood Ranch reflects a broader strategy focused on fast-growing Florida markets where demand for high-quality early education continues to rise.

"Lakewood Ranch is a fast-growing, family-oriented community with a strong demand for high-quality early education," Sada said. "Its long-term residential growth, professional workforce, and emphasis on lifestyle and education align well with KLA's standards and values."

Sada said the new campus is also part of a deliberate approach to growth across Florida.

"The Lakewood Ranch school reflects KLA's strategy of expanding in high-growth Florida markets where families value educational quality and consistency," he said. "It strengthens KLA's presence in key family corridors while maintaining a high standard across all locations."

Following the groundbreaking, KLA Schools plans to share construction updates and begin rolling out key milestones for families interested in enrollment.

"Following the groundbreaking, families can expect construction updates, enrollment announcements, leadership hiring, and early opportunities for tours and community events as the school prepares for opening," Sada said.

Families interested in learning more about the Lakewood Ranch location, receiving enrollment updates, or starting the registration process can visit www.klaschools.com/lakewood-ranch . This page includes information about programs, milestones, and opportunities to connect directly with the leadership team. Early registration inquiries are encouraged as interest continues to grow in the Lakewood Ranch community.

About KLA Schools:

KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise that caters to infants from 6 weeks of age through children aged 12. Our vision at KLA Schools is to provide children with endless opportunities and empower them to make a positive impact on the world. To transform this vision into reality, we dedicate ourselves daily to fostering a safe, innovative, and high-quality education inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. This approach taps into children's natural curiosity and equips them with the skills to overcome challenges and achieve academic success. Currently, KLA operates 26 locations throughout the United States, with more schools in development for the future. Our goal is to create a world-class franchise organization that sets new standards of excellence within the children's educational services industry. KLA Schools ranked #1 for Employment, Education, and Childcare services in America's Best Customer Service Companies List 2023 from Newsweek. For additional information about KLA Schools, please visit www.klaschools.com. To learn more about our franchising opportunities, please visit www.klaschoolsfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miles Berlin

Mainland

248-885-5456

[email protected]

SOURCE KLA Schools