KLA Schools Celebrates its 15th Anniversary

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks the 15th anniversary of KLA Schools. On September 22, 2008, the very first KLA Schools opened its doors in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Since then, KLA Schools has grown exponentially, positively impacting the lives of children and families both in Miami and across the nation. It has been an incredible journey!

Inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education, KLA Schools is a prestigious preschool franchise that strives to nurture children's innate curiosities and prepare them to overcome life's challenges and excel academically. This educational philosophy was established by a group of passionate parents who sought an educational system where children could truly thrive. Led by Loris Malaguzzi, an educator, psychologist, and philosopher after WWII, this approach views children as confident, responsible, independent, creative, and curious individuals. Newsweek and CNN have recognized the Reggio Emilia Approach as the best preschool approach in the world.

"Fifteen years ago, our first KLA Schools opened its doors to the public," said Roberto and Candy Ortega, founders of KLA Schools. "We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone for our company. Looking back at our growth since that opening day is truly amazing."

With multiple locations and expansion into other states, KLA Schools has made a positive difference in the lives of children and families in the communities we serve. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our mission of providing and nurturing a safe, innovative environment and delivering high-quality education inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the families, franchisees, and dedicated staff who have been part of this incredible journey. Here's to many more successful years ahead for KLA Schools!

Stay connected with us on LinkedIn for important updates and visit www.klaschools.com to learn more about our innovative approach to education.

About KLA Schools:
KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise that caters to infants from 6 weeks of age through children aged 12. Our vision at KLA Schools is to provide children with endless opportunities and empower them to make a positive impact on the world. To transform this vision into reality, we dedicate ourselves daily to fostering a safe, innovative, and high-quality education inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. This approach taps into children's natural curiosity and equips them with the skills to overcome challenges and achieve academic success. Currently, KLA operates 26 locations throughout the United States, with more schools in development for the future. Our goal is to create a world-class franchise organization that sets new standards of excellence within the children's educational services industry. KLA Schools ranked #1 for Employment, Education, and Childcare services in America's Best Customer Service Companies List 2023 from Newsweek. For additional information about KLA Schools, please visit www.klaschools.com. To learn more about our franchising opportunities, please visit www.klaschoolsfranchise.com.

