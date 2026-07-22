Klarity and ONCare Alliance Announce Vendor Partnership

Partnership expands access to innovative radiation therapy positioning and immobilization solutions for ONCare Alliance member practices.

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarity and ONCare Alliance have entered a vendor partnership. This collaboration provides ONCare clinics with access to Klarity's portfolio of radiation therapy positioning and immobilization solutions. With a shared commitment to supporting clinics with high quality, patient-centered care, the partnership was a natural continuation of dedication to excellence.

Community oncology practices continue to seek technologies and resources that enhance treatment quality and efficiency. ONCare Alliance evaluates vendors that can deliver meaningful value to practices. This is where Klarity's solutions came in. "Strategic vendor relationships play an important role in ONCare's efforts to create meaningful value for member practices across the network. Through this vendor partnership with Klarity, we will continue to support access, operational efficiency, and collaboration while preserving local decision making at the practice level," said Sean Perkins, co-chair of the Radiation Oncology & Advanced Imaging Work Group at ONCare Alliance.

Clarion, a subsidiary of ONCare Alliance, serves as the network's independent buying group, helping unite community oncology practices by leveraging their collective purchasing power to reduce costs for essential equipment, medical supplies, and services. By contracting directly with manufacturers, distributors, and service organizations, Clarion delivers competitive pricing, flexibility, and value to ONCare Alliance member practices while supporting efficient operations, high-quality patient care, and continued practice autonomy over purchasing decisions.

With Klarity becoming a partnered vendor, ONCare Alliance practices gain access to a full array of positioning products, educational resources for continuing education, and dedicated support and product expertise. "Klarity is honored to support the mission of ONCare Alliance through the delivery of customized patient immobilization products, education on radiation therapy best practices, and meaningful community engagement," Cheryl S. Turner, Ed.D., R.T., (R)(T), Chief Sales Officer of Klarity said. "We are proud to partner with ONCare Alliance in advancing the highest standards of care and helping ensure that every patient receives the best possible treatment throughout their cancer journey."

The vendor partnership marks an important step forward for both organizations, leveraging the strengths of Klarity and ONCare Alliance to expand access to innovative solutions, streamline clinical workflows, and support the continued delivery of exceptional patient care throughout the oncology community.

Klarity's superior products and dedication to innovation have established the company as a worldwide leader in patient positioning, ensuring that clinicians and patients have the very best solutions for every stage of patient care.

ONCare Alliance has a mission to strengthen independent oncology practices on a network scale with a member focus. Connecting leading oncologists across the country enables individual clinics to share and receive the latest in cancer treatments, trials, and practices.

SOURCE ONCare Alliance