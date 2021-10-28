Klarna and Macerich announce partnership to offer customers alternative payment solutions in store

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments provider and shopping service, today announced a multi-year partnership with Macerich (NYSE: MAC), a leading owner, operator and developer of top retail and mixed-use destinations in the US.

The partnership establishes Klarna as the exclusive advertiser and promoter of 'buy now, pay later' solutions across Macerich's nationwide portfolio, reaching over 400 million visitors annually.

"Klarna will enable Macerich to offer shoppers an even more convenient in-store shopping experience ahead of the holiday season," said Ken Volk, Executive Vice President at Macerich. "Klarna's 'buy now, pay later' payment options provide added flexibility for customers, who already enjoy a wide variety of purchase and pick-up options at our properties, including curbside pick-up and buy online, pick-up in store."

According to Klarna's 2021 holiday report, despite the rise of e-commerce, shopping centers are still beloved by shoppers more than ever. Shoppers can pay with Klarna in-store at participating Macerich retail tenants including Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Macy's, Sephora, H&M, Foot Locker, The North Face and more.

"Consumers now expect the convenience and flexibility of the online experience everywhere," said David Sykes, Head of North America, Klarna. "As one of the country's largest mixed-use owners and operators, Macerich is shaping the future of retail real estate by connecting consumers and retailers in impactful ways."

"Klarna is proud to partner with Macerich to introduce alternative payment solutions to millions of customers shopping in-store, while driving customer acquisition and conversion for brands and retailers," said Sykes.

Through this partnership, Klarna will roll out experiential in-store activations, out-of-home media campaigns, digital marketing, and amenities across all Macerich locations, designed to educate and engage consumers in innovative ways while enabling new revenue streams for merchants.

About Klarna



We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About Macerich



Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 49 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 45 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for six straight years (2015 – 2020). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

