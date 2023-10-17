Klarna Expands Marketing Solutions Through Partnership with Rokt

News provided by

ROKT Pte. Ltd.

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Rokt's AI technology to deliver more relevant experiences for consumers in Klarna app

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced its partnership with Klarna, the AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant. Through the partnership, Klarna will leverage Rokt's advanced technology to unlock new marketing solutions for retailers and drive even more relevant experiences for consumers on Klarna's AI-powered shopping app.

Continue Reading

Rokt's ecommerce solution enables companies to unlock additional revenues, acquire consumers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones. The company uses advanced machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

"We are thrilled to partner with Klarna, which has been such a trailblazer in payments and is well known for engaging consumers in a meaningful way," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt. "By delivering relevant offers to shoppers on Klarna's shopping app, Rokt will expand Klarna's marketing solutions across all categories, create deeper consumer connections and drive incremental profit."

Klarna and Rokt's partnership offers brands the ability to target consumer segments by demographic and location, ensuring ads shown are relevant and compelling to the shopper. This new offering also allows Klarna shoppers to access valuable and relevant offers from brands such as Hulu, HelloFresh and AdoreMe.

"We are dedicated to expanding Klarna's role as a growth partner for retailers and continuing to offer consumers tailored shopping experiences that meet their preferences," said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. "Rokt's technology will complement our own AI-powered shopping feed and create incremental value for both our retail partners and our shoppers."

Retailers and brands are leveraging Klarna's marketing and ad solutions to put their message in front of the company's US network of 37 million highly engaged and loyal shoppers. By partnering with Rokt, Klarna aims to offer retailers another opportunity to connect with their target audience and maximize conversion, while creating more curated shopping experiences for consumers.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to accelerate commerce with consumer needs at the heart of it. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna's fair, sustainable and AI-powered payment and shopping solutions are revolutionizing the way people shop and pay online, empowering consumers to shop smarter with greater confidence and convenience. More than 500,000 global retailers integrate Klarna's innovative technology and marketing solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, and Nike. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Media Contact
Rokt
Tarana Mehta - VP Marketing
[email protected] 

Klarna
Shira Rimini
[email protected] 

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.

Also from this source

Eighty-Eight Percent of Gen Z Believe AI Will Improve Online Shopping, According to New Study

Eighty-Eight Percent of Gen Z Believe AI Will Improve Online Shopping, According to New Study

Eighty-eight percent of Gen Zers globally think AI can improve online shopping, according to a new consumer research study by leading ecommerce...
Rokt Appoints Terry Bowen as President and Chief Operating Officer

Rokt Appoints Terry Bowen as President and Chief Operating Officer

Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has appointed Terry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.