Rokt Joins American Heart Association's "Go Red. Shop with Heart" Initiative, Marks Kickoff at NYSE Bell Ringing

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each customer, today announced its participation in the American Heart Association's new "Go Red. Shop with Heart" retail initiative. Rokt joins a coalition of retailers, brands and platforms supporting the month-long campaign throughout February, recognized nationally as American Heart Month.

Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt, joined leaders from across retail, payments and finance in ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on January 30 alongside the American Heart Association to mark the start of the campaign, which raises awareness, education and funds to support heart health.

"Go Red. Shop with Heart" is launching with participation from Away, Commando, Lafayette 148, Mastercard, Michael Kors, Reebok, ShopSimon.com™, Torrid, White & Warren, and other leading retailers, brands and platforms. As part of the initiative, Rokt is supporting the campaign with a $100,000 Rokt Ads campaign for the American Heart Association, focused on expanding the Association's reach and driving donor acquisition and engagement with its mission.

"Retail has a powerful role to play in creating positive change," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt. "We're proud to support the American Heart Association and 'Go Red. Shop with Heart' by helping brands and consumers come together to drive awareness and support for heart health, especially during American Heart Month."

Along with Buchanan, founding leaders of the initiative include Mindy Grossman, Partner and Vice Chair of Consello, Stacy Berns, founder and President of Berns & Co. and co-founder of The DealmakeHers, Anne Walsh, President, North America Retail, at Michael Kors; Emilie Kroner, SVP, US Market Services, at Mastercard; Lee Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer of Simon®.

Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, said, "Nearly one in three women die from cardiovascular disease, yet women are still profoundly underrepresented in the clinical research, science and medicine that could save their lives. Retailers and consumers are uniquely positioned to turn everyday moments into meaningful change through Go Red. Shop with Heart. We're inviting shoppers to stand with us during American Heart Month by driving heart health awareness and raising vital funds to help the American Heart Association turn this tide and save and improve women's lives."

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, while stroke is the fourth leading cause. Through "Go Red. Shop with Heart," participating retailers will activate in-store and digital experiences throughout February, with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association's research, education and advocacy efforts.

