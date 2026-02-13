Klarna Group plc Notice of February 20, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Klarna Group plc ("Klarna" or the "Company") (NYSE: KLAR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Kahn Swick & Foti Speed Speed

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Klarna who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Klarna's September 2025 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-klar/

Klarna investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-klar/ to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Klarna and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially increase within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to the Company's buy now, pay later ("BNPL") loans; and (ii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Nayak v Klarna Group Plc., et al., No. 25-cv-7033.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Klarna and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until February 20, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC