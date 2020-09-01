Klarna Joins The Financial Health Network as an Advocate for Financial Flexibility and Empowerment

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments and shopping platform, today announced the company has become a member of the Financial Health Network, the leading authority on financial wellness and with the goal of improving financial health for all. Klarna's membership with the organization further builds on the company's mission to empower consumers and their financial lives through flexible and transparent payment options.

"We put the financial well-being of our consumers at the heart of everything we do," said David Sykes, Head of the US at Klarna. "We are grateful to join the Financial Health Network's vision and to help move this common purpose forward through consumer engagement, industry activism and innovation."

Consumers are increasingly looking for new budgeting tools that enable them to make purchases and pay over time in a way that is manageable, and tailored to their financial circumstances. Klarna believes that payment services should be inclusive and has focused on providing new alternatives for consumers who may not be served well by traditional credit and banking products. With payment technologies rapidly changing, Klarna's goal is to ensure consumers receive transparent terms and straightforward communication, and that all consumers receive help and support if they need it.

Klarna serves more than 9 million consumers in the US by providing a frictionless shopping journey at more than 4,300 retailers in the US and 200,000 globally. Klarna helps consumers manage their finances in a better way with tools and services including interest-free installments with Pay in 4 and Pay in 30, so that shoppers have the financial freedom to choose how and when to pay.

"We are excited to welcome Klarna as a Member of the Financial Health Network," said Andrea Galvez, senior director, Financial Health Network. "Improving consumer financial health requires collaboration from across the financial services industry, and we believe Klarna's expertise will be an important part of this effort."

The Financial Health Network works with more than 160 financial organizations in the US across a broad spectrum of financial services, insurance, education and more, advising companies in their efforts to improve the financial health of their customers, employees, and communities. Members reach over 200 million Americans.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 retailers, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is the most highly valued fintech in Europe, with a valuation of $5.5 billion, and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles; and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

Media contacts:

Patrick Jones

Corporate Communications

Klarna

843-290-0942

[email protected]

klarna.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3186941/81d99e8aa3de22cc_org.png FinancialHealthNetwork MemberSeal color

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)