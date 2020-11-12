Klarna launches widget to track prices during peak holiday shopping season

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, today announced the global rollout of Klarna's new iOS price drop widget allowing consumers to stay on top of the latest deals and sales. The feature launches alongside new curated holiday Wish Lists, deals and inspirational content to help savvy shoppers buy the perfect gifts for everyone on their lists this holiday season.

With the new Klarna iOS widget, consumers will be sure not to miss out when items they love go on sale, making it easier for shoppers to stay on top of the latest deals during the sale season. Consumers will be able to receive real-time updates on price changes for their saved items by simply looking at the home screen on their smartphone. The widget rotates through a selection of shoppers' most relevant items and saved products based on price updates to make sure they don't miss an opportunity. Available in three different sizes, the widget is a permanent extension of the Klarna app experience that can be used well beyond the holiday season.

In the Klarna app itself, shoppers can browse curated Wish Lists and personalized deals based on price points, shopping categories, and holiday gift recipients. The Klarna app, which regularly provides users with a variety of personalized, inspirational content, will now also provide trending Black Friday shopping deals from key merchants including Foot Locker, GameStop, Express, and more. The new Deals section will provide users a dedicated space to search and browse a list of thousands of merchant discounts that are updated daily.

"With online shopping becoming the new norm and as people prepare for the upcoming holiday season, the Klarna app can play an integral role in simplifying this busy shopping period. With these new features, we want shoppers to feel in control while getting access to all of the best products and brands in a simple and tailored way, all from the comfort of home," says Daniel Lange, Senior Product Director at Klarna.

A recent study by Klarna revealed that 73% of US shoppers surveyed have made a concerted effort to shop smarter since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8 out of 10 saying the pandemic has made them more mindful of their budget. Top strategies among respondents included shopping sales (61%), using coupons (54%), buying in bulk (41%), and using interest-free, buy now, pay later payment options (25%) as a means of better managing their personal finances.

How the Klarna iOS widget works:

Download the Klarna app on the App Store .

. Make sure you've updated to the latest version of Klarna.

Touch and hold a widget or an empty area on the device home screen until the apps jiggle.

on the device home screen until the apps jiggle. Tap the Add button (+) in the upper-left corner.

Select the Klarna widget in the list and the size of the widget you wish to add from the 2 options available (1x1 small square or 2x1 rectangle).

in the list and the size of the widget you wish to add from the 2 options available (1x1 small square or 2x1 rectangle). Then tap "Add Widget" and place it.

Add a Klarna wishlist and-voilà!-you're ready to track the prices for your most wanted items.About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $10.65 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

Klarna Media Relations:

[email protected]

+1(330) 974-5759

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3236057/8fe5505d9514b12a_org.jpg all pinkBG https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3236057/a7a5a0a9a316a65d_org.png Logga2 https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3236057/8f79d0dfa1930783_org.png Widget TransparentBG https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3236057/8f9aeec301c7f486_org.png all pinkBG

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)