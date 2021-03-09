Klarna takes merchant marketing support to new heights with enhanced demand-generation services

- Enhancements include AI-driven content creation tools to provide retailers with personalization capabilities and nearly unlimited shoppable content in native formats everywhere

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global payment and shopping service, today announced an expanded suite of marketing products and services designed to provide retailers with even more tools to drive consumer demand, and acquire, convert, and retain customers. This newly enhanced suite enables retailers and publishers to offer nearly unlimited shoppable content in native formats, on their own digital properties, through the Klarna ecosystem, and across the wider internet, including social channels.

The retail landscape has seen a massive acceleration in e-commerce adoption due to the pandemic while consumers now look for inspiration, personalized recommendations, and flexible payment options in the places they consume content. Klarna's enhanced range of products and services can help retailers keep pace and reach the right customers without having to resource and create specialized content.

Klarna's retail solutions include the ability to promote pay later options throughout a customer's shopping journey on a retailer's own website or directly to Klarna's 87M consumers worldwide via its owned-and-operated network, using sponsored placements, curated Wish Lists , featured articles and dedicated CRM channels. Additionally, Klarna now provides AI-driven content creation capabilities, powered by Klarna's acquisition of San Francisco Area-based Toplooks. Klarna also offers comparison shopping services (CSS) available through Semtail/Shoptail, also recently acquired by Klarna, that enables merchants to list their Google Product Listings Ads (PLAs) more efficiently.

"The fundamentals of commerce are forever changed as more consumers forgo traditional retail store shopping for omnichannel commerce. Now more than ever it's important for retailers to create fresh, engaging and curated experiences to drive engagement and unlock growth with customers," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna. "With the introduction of our enhanced marketing services, we can help retailers implement impactful and actionable programs to better connect with consumers across all channels."

Several brands have already benefited from using Klarna's retail media services, including the global footwear brand Clarks. Clarks is using Toplooks' powerful, patent-pending AI shoppable content engine to deliver customized head-to-toe marketing images across fashion, apparel, beauty, footwear and home décor. This approach allows retailers to create high impact content from existing product imagery, implement dynamic pricing, and customize promotional messaging that can be updated in 30-minute cycles, resulting in dramatic increases in click-through and conversion rates, and higher average order values.

"For almost 200 years, the Clarks family has been making high-quality, stylish, and comfortable footwear across the globe. As that very same world continues to shift to digital communications and online shopping, we are always seeking new and innovative ways to deliver relevant and engaging content to our customers," said Chris Hardisty, Senior Vice President Ecommerce for Clarks. "By using AI-powered Dynamic Ads technology, we have been able to achieve highly engaging sponsored ad campaigns on several social media platforms while also delivering significantly improved ROI. These types of results have us excited about our continued partnership and utilization of the Toplooks technology, now that it is a part of core Klarna retailer offerings."

