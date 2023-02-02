Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts

Following the successful addition of USD and GBP accounts in 2022, Klarpay AG extends its commitment to empowering digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts by enabling 13 new currency IBAN accounts.

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.

With the introduction of these new currency accounts, Klarpay's customers will now be able to conduct business more efficiently in multiple countries and currencies, thereby expanding their reach and opening up new opportunities for growth. Klarpay's international accounts are ideal for companies looking to expand globally through cross-border transactions. The addition of these new currency accounts furthers the company's commitment to providing its merchant clients with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital economy.

"We are excited to offer our customers even more options for conducting cross-border transactions," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay. "Our goal is to empower businesses of all sizes to reach new markets and customers, and these new currency accounts are an important step in achieving that goal."

Klarpay's all-in-one dashboard and API make it easy for digital businesses to manage their cross-border transactions effectively, while the company's predictable, secure, and cost-effective cross-border payment and FX capabilities ensure that online businesses can focus on growing their operations without having to worry about the logistics of international payments.

About Klarpay AG.

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

