Klas Elmberg Appointed New CFO of Coor

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klas Elmberg will take up a new position as CFO and IR Director of Coor on 1 August 2019. Klas is replacing Olof Stålnacke who has chosen to leave the company.

Klas Elmberg comes from his previous role as CFO and Deputy CEO of Coor Sweden. He has been with Coor for 11 years and has held a number of positions in the company, including CEO of Coor Norway and Business Unit President at Coor Sweden. Klas Elmberg also has a background as a management consultant at Accenture.

"I'm delighted that Klas has accepted the position as CFO and IR Director. He has broad experience within Coor and solid financial experience, and will make a significant contribution to our continued progress. The fact that this is an internal recruitment illustrates the breadth of leadership and effective processes for human due diligence we have at Coor," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO at Coor.

Klas Elmberg has been a member of Coor's Group management since 2014 and will remain in this position in his new role.

This is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on 22 May 2019.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Equinor, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

