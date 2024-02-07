KLAS Ranks Lightning Bolt No. 1 in Physician Scheduling for the Third Time

Customers praise stellar support staff along with "very powerful" solution that "just gets better and better every year" and "greatly increases speed to care" for patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that its rule-based Lightning Bolt Scheduling solution earned a Best in KLAS award for the Scheduling: Physician market segment. The award is given by KLAS, a research firm that channels the voices of thousands of healthcare professionals to share valuable insights about the technology they use every day. The news follows publication of the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, which was released this morning.

Lightning Bolt is the #1 KLAS-Rated Physician Scheduling Solution Post this Lightning Bolt is the top KLAS-rated physician scheduling solution for 2024, marking its third category win. Best in KLAS awards are driven entirely by customer feedback.

The award marks Lightning Bolt's third time winning the segment (2017, 2018, and 2024), which is growing in importance as more healthcare organizations adopt advanced, enterprise-grade scheduling solutions. It also closely follows the September publication of the KLAS Physician Scheduling 2023 report, which echoed the Best in KLAS sentiment by giving Lightning Bolt top marks for overall performance, ease of use, quality of support, and proactive service.

"We're in this business to thrill our customers with technology that makes a difference they can feel, so this recognition from KLAS is the highest of honors for our entire team," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "Lightning Bolt is built on combinatorial optimization, and it's a beautiful example of how a complex process can work behind the scenes to yield some really incredible results. We're more motivated than ever to show healthcare organizations how a tailored, optimized approach to physician and staff scheduling can boost engagement, efficiency, wellness, and so many other important metrics."

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount," said KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. "The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

A sampling of recent commentary collected by KLAS reveals a Lightning Bolt customer base that is consistently impressed with the capability of the solution, the time it saves, and its hardwired interoperability, along with the excellence and creativity of the team that supports it:

"Another organization was looking for a scheduling solution, and I told them that Lightning Bolt Scheduling is very powerful, applies many rules, is very accurate when it comes to scheduling, and has a very reasonable price." — CIO, August 2023

"When I do have a question, PerfectServe gets back to me right away. And even though I feel like I'm not explaining things to them correctly, they seem to know what I'm talking about. Sometimes they even get creative and put a spin on my idea so that it is not just what I'm thinking but something with even higher tech. So not only do they understand that I don't speak the language that they speak but they get to the point of what I want and then boost it up a bit more. That is always refreshing. They know their product inside and out, and when I am talking to people who know what they are selling, it is always easier to talk to them about it. They have never told us they couldn't do something for us or that they had never heard of what we were asking for. They are well versed in the direction their product can go, and that is always nice." — Manager, January 2024

"The value we get with Lightning Bolt Scheduling is integration with everything else that I own. There isn't anything that the vendor is afraid to integrate with. That is a blessing to us because we have so many different products across our health system. The integration allows us to make Lightning Bolt Scheduling our standard because we know that we can integrate with almost everything that we run into. Lightning Bolt Scheduling has provided huge value because we used to have multiple schedules out there, and a lot of times, the quality of those schedules wasn't consistent because they were faxed to somebody who would update the schedules and send them to the next person. The operators were calling the wrong doctors. With the way things are done now, the schedule is immediately updated in all of our systems. We know that we have good communication just based on the provider schedule, and the system has greatly increased the speed to care for our patients." — Manager, September 2023

"I could not live without Lightning Bolt Scheduling, and it would be impossible for me to make our schedule without it. The solution allows us to schedule around people's time off requests, and the product has substantially reduced the amount of time it takes to make our schedule. It used to take hours, but now the schedule is done in minutes. The schedule turns out right, and I don't kill myself in the process. The product works fantastically and just gets better and better every year. I recommend the solution all the time." — Physician, July 2023

As PerfectServe continues to focus on the Unite message—which highlights the power of a unified scheduling and communication platform to drive real-time care team collaboration at scale—the industry has taken notice. In the past year alone, PerfectServe was named:

A Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C)

Black Book Research's Top Secure Communications Platform for 2024

A top CC&C vendor that drives the deepest adoption and more comprehensive deployments according to the KLAS Clinical Communication Platforms 2023 report

More analysis can be found in the full 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. Visit the Lightning Bolt website to learn more about how the provider and staff scheduling solution supports wellness, productivity, and patient access.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

