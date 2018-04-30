KLAS Research Names Health Catalyst to the "A-List" of "High Energy" Healthcare Technology Vendors That Satisfy and Keep Their Customers

The inaugural report, Decision Insights 2018: National Trends & Best Practices, released this month, is designed to "help provider organizations understand which vendors have market energy and why other organizations are considering these vendors," according to KLAS. Health Catalyst was the only data analytics company among the eight companies named to the report's A-List. An "A" listing requires both an overall KLAS Score of 86 or higher, and a retention rate of greater than 91% of current go-forward customers.

"Health Catalyst continues to show healthcare vendors and providers alike that data has the power to create change," wrote the report's authors. "Health Catalyst customers consistently report strong outcomes, even saved patient lives, driven by Health Catalyst's strong software and, even more importantly, their guidance in creating change."

The report's results are based on 1,157 software decisions that healthcare organizations have made in the last 12 months or will make in the next 24 months. In its analysis of decisions made across the HIT software spectrum, KLAS included 35 vendors that each received at least 10 buying considerations.

This month's report is one of several by KLAS to recognize Health Catalyst for its ability to help turn raw data into clear insights that drive improved outcomes in patient care and bottom-line performance. Health Catalyst earned both the 2017 and 2018 "Best in KLAS" ranking for Business Intelligence and Analytics. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead the software and services market segments with the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

"We appreciate the comprehensive research completed by KLAS and we are honored that their independent review highlighted our clients' successes in utilizing our platform and applications," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Our clients' success and satisfaction are the fundamental ways we measure our effectiveness. We're grateful to see third-party validation from KLAS that this is consistently occurring."

The report, Decision Insights 2018: National Trends & Best Practices, is available at

https://klasresearch.com/report/decision-insights-2018/1357

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is an insight-producing data, analytics, and decision-support company committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes-improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our proven data warehousing and analytics platform helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs in support of more than 85 million patients for organizations ranging from the largest healthcare systems and physician practices to commercial payers. Health Catalyst's technology and professional services help to keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes and workplaces, and to optimize their care when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a "Best Place to Work" in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

