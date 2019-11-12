Klaus and Big Brothers Big Sisters Deliver Larger-Than-Life Holiday Cheer On November 13 For World Kindness Day

To ring in the season of giving, Netflix is working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ("BBBS"), the nation's largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring non-profit organization, to spread kindness this holiday season. Inspired by the film's central character, a postman named Jesper, Netflix will fulfill thousands of holiday wish lists written by children in the mentoring program (called "Littles") in BBBS, with the help of their adult mentors ("Bigs"), in a "Letters to Klaus" initiative. To kick off this effort, Netflix will also be inviting Bigs and Littles to unwrap the massive gifts in each city, revealing bespoke presents benefiting each local community. Special gift wrapping and letter writing stations will also be available for those passing by to wrap presents and write thank you letters to their loved ones - just in time for the holiday season.

Klaus is the heartwarming and unexpected story of the legend of Santa Claus that will be released globally on Netflix on November 15. Klaus is about an unenthusiastic postal carrier, Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), who distinguishes himself as the postal academy's worst student. As a result of his performance, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, Smeerensburg. In a town where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters, Jesper must deliver 6,000 letters in one year in order to return home. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday film directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, Klaus co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.

"A simple act of kindness can always spark another," says the title character in Klaus, and on World Kindness Day, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Netflix invites residents across Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago to stop by the below destinations in their city to help unwrap a box of epic proportions:

Los Angeles

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Join us at The Grove, LA's premiere shopping location to kick off the season of giving by unwrapping a giant present with rewarding surprises.

New York City

Times Square Old Navy, 1516 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Huddle in front of the Times Square Old Navy to unwrap one of the largest presents The Big Apple has ever seen!

Chicago

Pioneer Court, 401 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Head to Pioneer Court in Magnificent Mile for the ultimate unveiling of a magical surprise. Surrounded by winter white snow and the plaza's glittering Christmas tree, World Kindness Day has never looked more festive.

Klaus will be available worldwide on Netflix on Friday, November 15. For more information, please visit Netflix's Media Center .

