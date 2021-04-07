Klear.ai Announces the Appointment of a New Advisor Member

CYPRESS, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, (a 4aiSoft Company) announced today the appointment of Randy Wheeler to the Advisory Board.

Joining the Klear.ai advisory board is insurtech and insurance industry veteran Randy Wheeler. The founder and former chief executive officer of Valley Oak Systems, Randy will provide strategic product and business development guidance to the fast-growing company.

The Klear.ai Risk Ecosystem provides innovative, insurance data solutions to the insurance market and is designed to meet today's business goals with a user-friendly, future-proof platform that can readily adapt to your business needs. Klear.ai brings a full lifecycle approach to claims management, with robust Business Intelligence ( BI ), AI-based predictive analytics supported with integrated automation, and "smart" auditing technology. Klear.ai's 'end to end' Claims Management System, FIRST of its kind designed with native AI capabilities and focused automation to improve supervisor-to-adjustor ratios and virtually eliminate the need for Claims Assistants. The system provides insights into adjuster assignment, provider recommendations, regulatory compliance, reserve, litigation, fraud, subrogation, and settlement forecasting.

"We are excited to welcome Randy to our team of advisors. He brings years of successful executive leadership in key areas, such as design, development and implementation of technology solutions to clients that are vital to our future operations and strategy."

"I'm very pleased with what our Klear.ai team has achieved thus far and with Randy's experience and the launch of our "native AI-based" KlearClaims™ product, we believe we are well positioned to deliver long overdue innovation and great value to our clients." said Brij Kumar, CEO, 4aiSoft

Valley Oak Systems with its' flagship product iVOS became the fastest growing national provider of Claims, Policy, and Bill Review and Risk Management solutions to the US insurance industry and was on the Inc. 500 and 5000 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America.

"I am delighted to be working with Klear.ai and look forward to collaborating with them to help launch their new 'native AI' claims administration platform. Growing customer needs and regulatory demands are creating tremendous opportunities for technological advancements in all aspects of insurance. New AI-driven solutions like those offered by Klear.ai's platform, gives insurers, risk pools and self-insured plans ready access to robust tools that can have immediate, measurable impacts on savings and performance." commented by Randy Wheeler, founder and former CEO of VOS.

The KlearClaims™ native AI-based approach is a - future claims system available today! - resulting in a significantly streamlined process. Overall benefits include increased efficiency and considerable savings in time, effort and resources. A "total savings" approach that includes reduced medical costs, administrative time and operational complexity.

Klear.ai is a dynamic organization with innovative and highly effective approaches to the most pressing issues faced by Risk Managers and other Insurance Professionals for Carriers, Risk Pools, JPAs and Self-Insured organizations.

