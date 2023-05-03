Klear.ai Tops Redhand's 2023 RMIS Report Across User Survey Results and Ability to Deliver

Klear.ai tops unbundled providers in terms of ability to deliver Risk, Claims and Analytics software solutions, and the User Survey Results.

CYPRESS, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai announces their inclusion in the 2023 RMIS Report [published by Redhand Advisors].

Klear.ai continues to demonstrate its leadership and expertise in risk, claims and analytics software solutions with an exceptionally strong result in the 2023 RMIS Report.

Klear.ai provides modern, native AI-based insurance software solutions on a seamless secure cloud-based platform. Solutions cover Property & Casualty lines of Insurance, including Workers' Compensation and serve businesses such as TPAs, Insurers, Self-Insureds, Pools, Government/Public entities, Brokers, and Agents across various industries. As pointed out in the Report, Klear.ai's recent acquisition of the Inform Risk Management business from the Cloud Software Group further strengthens their RMIS capabilities adding to Klear.ai's already strong claims administration solution. This positions Klear.ai to empower companies to better manage the ever-increasing complex risk landscape, with advanced analytics capabilities and insights.

CEO Brijesh Kumar expressed his enthusiasm with the results, saying, "We are thrilled to be seen as a leading vendor in terms of product features and functions and most importantly customer satisfaction. Our smart based native AI Claims, Risk and Analytics platform has taken the Risk Management space by storm. We are excited our users see the value in our system and can easily obtain organizational adoption. Our focus on understanding user needs directly correlates to their exceptional implementation and customer experience."

The RMIS report is a comprehensive review of the risk management information system (RMIS) and RiskTech market and vendors. The user survey gathers feedback on RMIS usage and needs.

"Our top ranking clearly shows that we have the most modern and comprehensive Risk, Claims and Analytics software solution that truly delivers value to our customers. It is important to us that we not only provide solutions but also ensure our users are able to effectively integrate features such as data analytics into their business processes for optimal outcomes," states Kumar.

Klear.ai's highly configurable and secure platform offers many benefits including:

A modern and comprehensive risk, claims and analytics solution on one platform

Designed and architected with native AI as opposed to "add-on" AI approaches, making user adoption easy and seamless

Elevates the type and amount of automation workflow and intelligent recommendations that can be configured

Effectively uses AI models and performance management for risk mitigation in areas such as fraud, abuse, and waste, which was demonstrated during the RIMS RISKWORLD session on, May 2nd 2023, in Atlanta .

The authors of the RMIS Report are respected industry experts Patrick O'Neill and David Tweedy. The report is designed to provide buyers with an unbiased, comprehensive analysis to evaluate leading vendors, technology and market trends in the RMIS space.

