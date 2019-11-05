Kleenex® Brand Underscores Importance of Skin Care This Cold & Flu Season

"Similar to how clothing gets more layered and heavier during winter months, so should skincare routines," says Kleenex ® skincare expert and dermatologist, Dr. Mona Gohara. "Before subzero temperatures take over, make sure you're equipped with the essentials: a gentle cleanser, facial moisturizer with SPF and Kleenex ® Soothing Lotion™ tissues to avoid skin irritation."

People go to great lengths to care for their skin throughout the year, but those efforts are undermined during winter months with harsh winds, over-heated indoor temperatures and the friction of incessant nose blowing common during cold and flu season.

"We understand that sensitive skin around the nose and eyes needs extra care during harsh winter months," said Kanika Ajmera, Kleenex® Senior Brand Manager. "That's why we went the extra mile while designing Kleenex® Soothing Lotion™ tissues, each infused with high-quality moisturizing lotion that contains - coconut oil, aloe and vitamin E, to nourish the delicate facial skin."

Kleenex® Brand, America's softest tissue brand,1 unveiled a new packaging look and enhanced Kleenex® Soothing Lotion™ tissues just in time for cold and flu season.

"The skin is your body's largest organ and protective barrier, so you should care for and preserve it the same way you would your heart, brain and lungs. Kleenex® Soothing Lotion™ tissues are three-ply, infused with three nourishing moisturizers, dermatologist tested and clinically proven to soothe the skin, which is why they're an easy first choice for me during dry winter months," says Dr. Gohara.

Kleenex® Brand facial tissues are available online and at retailers nationwide. Prices vary by retailer. To learn more about the varieties and where to find them, visit Kleenex.com.

